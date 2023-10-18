DPWH continues
construction of Sta. Margarita Diversion road
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
October 18, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First DEO now continues the construction of Sta. Margarita
Diversion road under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY
2023.
The scope of work will
include the construction of concrete road which will span 0.96 lane
kilometers and a width of 30 meters (four lanes with center island).
Aside from that, a slope protection will also be incorporated on
both sides and solar LED lights will be installed.
This will provide a safe
and faster route for people, goods and services as it connects
different barangays. This will also serve as an alternate route to
let through traffic flow without interference from local traffic and
reduce congestion in the built-up area which is expected if one goes
through the municipality. The road will connect from Barangay
Burabod along the Maharlika Highway and will end at the Calbayog
Diversion road.
Said road is part of a
multi-year project which started in 2022 and targeted to be passable
by 2025.