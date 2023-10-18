News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

CARD MRI plants 750 mangrove trees in Oriental Mindoro

KATRIBU on the impact of Maharlika Investment Fund on the Moro and Indigenous Peoples

DepEd, Save the Children, and Prudence Foundation cite success of School Safety Project

DAR proves unending government support to farmers

Filing of complaints now easier with CARe System – DTI

Nabang-Gadgaran road commenced construction

PSA brings services closer to the people of Tolosa, Leyte

CARD Inc. Services opens in Tanauan, Leyte

 
 

 

 

DPWH continues construction of Sta. Margarita Diversion road

Sta. Margarita Diversion road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
October 18, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First DEO now continues the construction of Sta. Margarita Diversion road under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.

The scope of work will include the construction of concrete road which will span 0.96 lane kilometers and a width of 30 meters (four lanes with center island). Aside from that, a slope protection will also be incorporated on both sides and solar LED lights will be installed.

This will provide a safe and faster route for people, goods and services as it connects different barangays. This will also serve as an alternate route to let through traffic flow without interference from local traffic and reduce congestion in the built-up area which is expected if one goes through the municipality. The road will connect from Barangay Burabod along the Maharlika Highway and will end at the Calbayog Diversion road.

Said road is part of a multi-year project which started in 2022 and targeted to be passable by 2025.

 

 