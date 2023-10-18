DPWH continues construction of Sta. Margarita Diversion road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

October 18, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First DEO now continues the construction of Sta. Margarita Diversion road under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.

The scope of work will include the construction of concrete road which will span 0.96 lane kilometers and a width of 30 meters (four lanes with center island). Aside from that, a slope protection will also be incorporated on both sides and solar LED lights will be installed.

This will provide a safe and faster route for people, goods and services as it connects different barangays. This will also serve as an alternate route to let through traffic flow without interference from local traffic and reduce congestion in the built-up area which is expected if one goes through the municipality. The road will connect from Barangay Burabod along the Maharlika Highway and will end at the Calbayog Diversion road.