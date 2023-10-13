DAR proves unending
government support to farmers
The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Samar Provincial
Office turns over farm machineries and farm inputs worth
P1-million to the San Isidro Rural Association in Hernani,
Eastern Samar.
By
LEMUELL SETH TONOG
October 13, 2023
HERNANI, Eastern Samar
– The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Samar Provincial
Office proved once again that delivery of government assistance is
unending with the recent turnover of farm machineries and inputs to
an agrarian reform beneficiaries organization (ARBO) in this town.
Late last month,
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Danilo
Lozada led the turnover of two hand tractors with trailer, two rice
threshers with blower, six floating tillers, three grass cutters,
eight knapsack sprayers, a water pump, and hybrid seeds to the San
Isidro Rural Association (SIRA) in a simple ceremony held at the
covered court of Barangay San Isidro.
Lozada, emphasized to the
members of the SIRA that the help coming from the government should
be well utilized and used for the betterment, not only for their
organization but, more importantly, for the whole nation. “Let us
help one another and help the government,” said Lozada.
Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) Glicerio Camenforte disclosed that these
packages of assistance amounting to one million pesos is funded
under the Major Crop-based Block Farm Productivity Enhancement of
the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support (CRFPS) program.
He further disclosed that
this is in line with Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella
III’s nine primary goals which include provision of modern farm
equipment and farm inputs to ARBOs in order to increase agricultural
production and eventually improve the quality of lives of the
farmers, particularly the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).
Meanwhile, Elias Gayoso,
president of the SIRA, assured the officials of the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) that they will value everything given to them
and maximize the use of the farm equipment, as he expressed their
gratitude.
SIRA is composed of 97
members, wherein 45 are ARBs. Most of them are into rice farming.