DAR proves unending government support to farmers



The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Samar Provincial Office turns over farm machineries and farm inputs worth P1-million to the San Isidro Rural Association in Hernani, Eastern Samar.

By LEMUELL SETH TONOG

October 13, 2023

HERNANI, Eastern Samar – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Samar Provincial Office proved once again that delivery of government assistance is unending with the recent turnover of farm machineries and inputs to an agrarian reform beneficiaries organization (ARBO) in this town.

Late last month, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Danilo Lozada led the turnover of two hand tractors with trailer, two rice threshers with blower, six floating tillers, three grass cutters, eight knapsack sprayers, a water pump, and hybrid seeds to the San Isidro Rural Association (SIRA) in a simple ceremony held at the covered court of Barangay San Isidro.

Lozada, emphasized to the members of the SIRA that the help coming from the government should be well utilized and used for the betterment, not only for their organization but, more importantly, for the whole nation. “Let us help one another and help the government,” said Lozada.

Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Glicerio Camenforte disclosed that these packages of assistance amounting to one million pesos is funded under the Major Crop-based Block Farm Productivity Enhancement of the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support (CRFPS) program.

He further disclosed that this is in line with Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III’s nine primary goals which include provision of modern farm equipment and farm inputs to ARBOs in order to increase agricultural production and eventually improve the quality of lives of the farmers, particularly the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

Meanwhile, Elias Gayoso, president of the SIRA, assured the officials of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) that they will value everything given to them and maximize the use of the farm equipment, as he expressed their gratitude.