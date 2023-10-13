Filing of complaints now easier with CARe System – DTI



By DTI-Consumer Protection and Advocacy Bureau

October 13, 2023

MAKATI CITY – To provide a more efficient and seamless complaint filing process, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the University of the Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services Foundation Inc. (UPPAF) introduced the DTI Consumer Complaints Assistance and Resolution System (CARe System) to the general public today, 13 October 2023 held at the New World Hotel Manila.

During the launch, DTI Secretary Fred Pascual emphasized, “The PODRS and CARe Systems are not just tools but symbols of our commitment to justice, fairness, and progress. They signify our government's dedication to fostering a more inclusive and equitable society where access to justice and consumer protection is within everyone's reach. With such systems, consumers will have a strong ally in their corner to safeguard their interests.”

Establishing an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) system is an ASEAN Commitment, as stated in Strategic Goal 3 of the ASEAN Strategic Action Plan on Consumer Protection (ASAPCP) 2016-2025. This commitment aims to enhance consumer confidence in the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and cross-border commercial transactions by creating an ODR System in each ASEAN Member State.

The DTI CARe System offers a user-friendly interface and robust security features, enabling consumers to file complaints and find resolutions easily. The system will address complaints that fall within the jurisdiction of the Department. Any other concerns will be directed to the appropriate government office or local government unit (LGU) for further action.

To register in the DTI Consumer CARe System, individuals must provide the following information:

a. Name;

b. Complete Postal Address;

c. Age Group;

d. Social Classification, if applicable [Senior Citizen, Person with Disability (PWD),

e. Indigenous People and Solo Parent];

f. Email Address;

g. DTI Consumer CARe System Account Password;

h. Telephone or Mobile Phone number; and

i. Copy of one Valid Government ID [Students may use their valid School ID].

Upon registration, individuals are required to provide their consent to the DTI Consumer CARe System and Privacy Statement. The system will send an email containing the registration information and verification link to the email address provided. Registrants who successfully complete the DTI Consumer CARe System will receive a copy of their information and a verification link sent to the email address they provided.

The trade and industry chief further highlighted that the DTI Consumer CARe System launched today is very timely serving as a prelude to the provision under the proposed Internet Transactions Act (ITA), recently approved by Congress on third reading for signature into law by the President. He reiterated that this is part of the DTI’s vision to promote the digitalization of government services.

Under the proposed Internet Transactions Act, the DTI is directed to facilitate an alternative mode of dispute resolution for online consumers as well as online businesses.

Through the Consumer CARe System, consumers would have a seamless and stress-free experience, from the time they file their initial complaint until the final resolution.

Highlighting the DTI’s goals of ensuring consumer protection, Secretary Pascual said, “By embracing technology while simultaneously implementing safeguards and raising awareness, we can create an environment where consumers can confidently engage in commerce and other activities online, knowing that their interests and security are protected. The DTI firmly believes that establishing the PODRS and Consumer CARe System will signify a momentous achievement, revolutionizing how consumer complaints are addressed and resolved nationally and internationally.”