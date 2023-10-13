Filing of complaints
now easier with CARe System – DTI
October 13, 2023
MAKATI CITY – To
provide a more efficient and seamless complaint filing process, the
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the United States Agency
for International Development (USAID) through the University of the
Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services
Foundation Inc. (UPPAF) introduced the DTI Consumer Complaints
Assistance and Resolution System (CARe System) to the general public
today, 13 October 2023 held at the New World Hotel Manila.
During the launch, DTI
Secretary Fred Pascual emphasized, “The PODRS and CARe Systems are
not just tools but symbols of our commitment to justice, fairness,
and progress. They signify our government's dedication to fostering
a more inclusive and equitable society where access to justice and
consumer protection is within everyone's reach. With such systems,
consumers will have a strong ally in their corner to safeguard their
interests.”
Establishing an Online
Dispute Resolution (ODR) system is an ASEAN Commitment, as stated in
Strategic Goal 3 of the ASEAN Strategic Action Plan on Consumer
Protection (ASAPCP) 2016-2025. This commitment aims to enhance
consumer confidence in the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and
cross-border commercial transactions by creating an ODR System in
each ASEAN Member State.
The DTI CARe System offers
a user-friendly interface and robust security features, enabling
consumers to file complaints and find resolutions easily. The system
will address complaints that fall within the jurisdiction of the
Department. Any other concerns will be directed to the appropriate
government office or local government unit (LGU) for further action.
To register in the DTI
Consumer CARe System, individuals must provide the following
information:
a. Name;
b. Complete Postal
Address;
c. Age Group;
d. Social Classification,
if applicable [Senior Citizen, Person with Disability (PWD),
e. Indigenous People and
Solo Parent];
f. Email Address;
g. DTI Consumer CARe
System Account Password;
h. Telephone or Mobile
Phone number; and
i. Copy of one Valid
Government ID [Students may use their valid School ID].
Upon registration,
individuals are required to provide their consent to the DTI
Consumer CARe System and Privacy Statement. The system will send an
email containing the registration information and verification link
to the email address provided. Registrants who successfully complete
the DTI Consumer CARe System will receive a copy of their
information and a verification link sent to the email address they
provided.
The trade and industry
chief further highlighted that the DTI Consumer CARe System launched
today is very timely serving as a prelude to the provision under the
proposed Internet Transactions Act (ITA), recently approved by
Congress on third reading for signature into law by the President.
He reiterated that this is part of the DTI’s vision to promote the
digitalization of government services.
Under the proposed
Internet Transactions Act, the DTI is directed to facilitate an
alternative mode of dispute resolution for online consumers as well
as online businesses.
Through the Consumer CARe
System, consumers would have a seamless and stress-free experience,
from the time they file their initial complaint until the final
resolution.
Highlighting the DTI’s
goals of ensuring consumer protection, Secretary Pascual said, “By
embracing technology while simultaneously implementing safeguards
and raising awareness, we can create an environment where consumers
can confidently engage in commerce and other activities online,
knowing that their interests and security are protected. The DTI
firmly believes that establishing the PODRS and Consumer CARe System
will signify a momentous achievement, revolutionizing how consumer
complaints are addressed and resolved nationally and
internationally.”
For more information on
the DTI Consumer CARe System, send an email to ConsumerCare@dti.gov.ph.