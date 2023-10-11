CARD Inc. Medical Services opens in Tanauan, Leyte



MaHP Director Dr. Roderick Belen (rightmost, front row), CARD, Inc. Board of Trustee Ms. Haydee Eulin (leftmost, second row), CARD, Inc. Deputy Executive Director for Finance and Admin Lousel Cortes (2nd to the left, front row), CARD Bank Regional Director Ms. Luella Bulalacao (2nd to the right, front row), Mayor’s Office representative Judge Efren Abando (3rd to the left, front row), and Brgy. Captain Mr. Romeo M. Tecson (3rd to the right, front row) alongside other CARD MRI’s staff and clients attended the inauguration of CARD, Inc. new healthcare facility. It aims to bring healthcare services closer to more Filipino communities.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

October 11, 2023

TANAUAN, Leyte – To provide healthcare access to far-flung communities, CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) - CARD MRI’s Microfinance and Health Protection (MaHP) opens a clinic and laboratory facility that offers medical services in Tanauan, Leyte on October 5, 2023.

Recognizing clients' critical need for a health protection program urged CARD, Inc. to establish clinics and laboratories across the Philippines, offering affordable medical consultations and laboratory services, including maternal care, child health, family planning, and diagnostic tests.

CARD, Inc. also partnered with private healthcare practitioners and facilities to ensure the continuous availability of healthcare support and extend the services not only to CARD MRIs clients and their dependents but also to the general public.

“Our mission is to empower the community to make healthier choices and establish an accessible and affordable healthcare facility,” MaHP Director Dr. Roderick Belen said.

The said activity was part of the CARD MRI’s mission to combat poverty through enhanced healthcare access.

Among those who graced the opening of the facility were MaHP Director Dr. Roderick Belen, CARD, Inc. Board of Trustee Ms. Haydee Eulin; Deputy Executive Director for Finance and Admin Ms. Lousel Cortes; CARD, Inc. Assistant Executive Director Larry Jun Barcoma; Regional Director Isidro Guevarra Jr.; CARD Bank Regional Director Ms. Luella Bulalacao; and MaHP Chief MedTech Laarni Fernandez. Also invited were Municipal Mayor Gina E. Merilo represented by Judge Efren Abando and Brgy. Captain Mr. Romeo M. Tecson and some clients.

“This achievement serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to bringing quality healthcare access for all, a cause that is set to transform lives and communities in the Philippines and beyond,” CARD, Inc. Trustee Ms. Haydee Eulin said.

As of October 2023, CARD, Inc. (MaHP) operates three clinics and laboratories located in San Pablo City, Laguna, and Tagum City Davao del Norte. Meanwhile the third clinic is located in Barangay Buntay, Tanauan, Leyte.

Going Digital

In 2012, CARD recognized the critical need for health protection, thus with the support of CARD, Inc., CARD Laboratory was inaugurated, offering diagnostic services at a minimal fee, in addition to free consultations.

Eight years after, with the advancement of technology and with the COVID-19 pandemic, the company introduced CARD e-Doctor to offer free online medical consultations via Facebook messenger and a series of informative lectures on various health topics, including disease descriptions, symptoms, treatments, and preventive measures, were conducted by partner doctors via live Facebook sessions.

This interactive platform allowed viewers to actively participate, posing questions during the live discussions, and receiving expert answers.