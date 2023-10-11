CARD Inc. Medical Services opens in Tanauan, Leyte
MaHP
Director Dr. Roderick Belen (rightmost, front row), CARD, Inc.
Board of Trustee Ms. Haydee Eulin (leftmost, second row), CARD,
Inc. Deputy Executive Director for Finance and Admin Lousel
Cortes (2nd to the left, front row), CARD Bank Regional Director
Ms. Luella Bulalacao (2nd to the right, front row), Mayor’s
Office representative Judge Efren Abando (3rd to the left, front
row), and Brgy. Captain Mr. Romeo M. Tecson (3rd to the right,
front row) alongside other CARD MRI’s staff and clients attended
the inauguration of CARD, Inc. new healthcare facility. It aims
to bring healthcare services closer to more Filipino
communities.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
October 11, 2023
TANAUAN, Leyte – To
provide healthcare access to far-flung communities, CARD, Inc. (A
Microfinance NGO) - CARD MRI’s Microfinance and Health Protection (MaHP)
opens a clinic and laboratory facility that offers medical services
in Tanauan, Leyte on October 5, 2023.
Recognizing clients'
critical need for a health protection program urged CARD, Inc. to
establish clinics and laboratories across the Philippines, offering
affordable medical consultations and laboratory services, including
maternal care, child health, family planning, and diagnostic tests.
CARD, Inc. also partnered
with private healthcare practitioners and facilities to ensure the
continuous availability of healthcare support and extend the
services not only to CARD MRIs clients and their dependents but also
to the general public.
“Our mission is to empower
the community to make healthier choices and establish an accessible
and affordable healthcare facility,” MaHP Director Dr. Roderick
Belen said.
The said activity was part
of the CARD MRI’s mission to combat poverty through enhanced
healthcare access.
Among those who graced the
opening of the facility were MaHP Director Dr. Roderick Belen, CARD,
Inc. Board of Trustee Ms. Haydee Eulin; Deputy Executive Director
for Finance and Admin Ms. Lousel Cortes; CARD, Inc. Assistant
Executive Director Larry Jun Barcoma; Regional Director Isidro
Guevarra Jr.; CARD Bank Regional Director Ms. Luella Bulalacao; and
MaHP Chief MedTech Laarni Fernandez. Also invited were Municipal
Mayor Gina E. Merilo represented by Judge Efren Abando and Brgy.
Captain Mr. Romeo M. Tecson and some clients.
“This achievement serves
as a testament to our unwavering commitment to bringing quality
healthcare access for all, a cause that is set to transform lives
and communities in the Philippines and beyond,” CARD, Inc. Trustee
Ms. Haydee Eulin said.
As of October 2023, CARD,
Inc. (MaHP) operates three clinics and laboratories located in San
Pablo City, Laguna, and Tagum City Davao del Norte. Meanwhile the
third clinic is located in Barangay Buntay, Tanauan, Leyte.
Going Digital
In 2012, CARD recognized
the critical need for health protection, thus with the support of
CARD, Inc., CARD Laboratory was inaugurated, offering diagnostic
services at a minimal fee, in addition to free consultations.
Eight years after, with
the advancement of technology and with the COVID-19 pandemic, the
company introduced CARD e-Doctor to offer free online medical
consultations via Facebook messenger and a series of informative
lectures on various health topics, including disease descriptions,
symptoms, treatments, and preventive measures, were conducted by
partner doctors via live Facebook sessions.
This interactive platform
allowed viewers to actively participate, posing questions during the
live discussions, and receiving expert answers.
As CARD MRI continues in
uplifting the marginalized, the new clinic and laboratory is now
open and ready to serve clients, staff, and Tanauan communities with
holistic and accessible healthcare services. The said facility is
open from Monday to Friday, 6:30 AM to 4:00 PM.