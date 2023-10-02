NMP welcomes new
executive director
Press Release
October 2, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has recently changed leadership
as Mr. Victor A. Del Rosario assumed as its Executive Director III
in a turnover ceremony held on 25 September 2023, at the NMP
Administration Building, Cabalawan, Tacloban City.
The ceremony, formalized
the transfer of authority and responsibility, marked by the passing
of the NMP Flag and a symbolic key.
The event began with a
welcome message from Capt. Chito Go, the NMP OIC-Head of the
Maritime Training & Assessment Division, setting the tone for the
occasion. He expressed, "Today, we welcome a new captain on board.
As we embark on this journey together, we are prepared to sail into
a promising future filled with abundant opportunities in the vast
seas of the maritime industry."
NMP's outgoing OIC
Executive Director, Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan, reflected on the
challenges faced during the transition from being an attached agency
of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to becoming a
subsumed office of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). She
stated, 'Despite the challenges and the turbulent waters we
navigated, I take great pride that we have achieved impressive
accomplishments under my leadership from 01 July 2022, up to this
date, and all credit goes to the talented and supportive NMP
employees.' She also expressed her commitment to continue working
with the same passion and hard work as the agency’s Deputy Executive
Director (DED). She conveyed her utmost confidence that the NMP will
reach even greater heights under the nurturing leadership of ED del
Rosario.
In his Acceptance Speech,
Executive Director del Rosario expressed his gratitude and
enthusiasm. He paid homage to his predecessor, Ms. Macadawan, and
all past Executive Directors for their dedication and vision that
had charted the course of NMP's remarkable achievements.
He also outlined his
vision for NMP, emphasizing the importance of continuous improvement
in maritime education and training, calling for unity and
cooperation among NMP's staff, partners, and stakeholders.
In closing, he declared,
"Together, we will navigate the challenges, seize the opportunities,
and continue to write the success story of the National Maritime
Polytechnic. I look forward to working with each and every one of
you as we embark on this journey of progress and excellence.”
The event was attended by
NMP employees and esteemed government officials, including Regional
Director Henry John S. Jalbuena and Assistant Regional Director
Norman L. Uyvico of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE),
OIC Assistant Regional Director Engr. Ma. Margarita C. Junia of the
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Mr. Cydric B. Suyom
of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), OIC Regional
Director/Coordinator Mr. Marlon C. Macalla of the Department of
Migrant Workers (DMW) Regional Satellite Office 8, and PO1 Benedict
B. Gloria of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).
The shift in the Captain's
seat ushers in a new era for NMP's leadership and direction,
offering the prospect of fresh perspectives and innovative
approaches.