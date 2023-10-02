NMP welcomes new executive director

Press Release

October 2, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has recently changed leadership as Mr. Victor A. Del Rosario assumed as its Executive Director III in a turnover ceremony held on 25 September 2023, at the NMP Administration Building, Cabalawan, Tacloban City.

The ceremony, formalized the transfer of authority and responsibility, marked by the passing of the NMP Flag and a symbolic key.

The event began with a welcome message from Capt. Chito Go, the NMP OIC-Head of the Maritime Training & Assessment Division, setting the tone for the occasion. He expressed, "Today, we welcome a new captain on board. As we embark on this journey together, we are prepared to sail into a promising future filled with abundant opportunities in the vast seas of the maritime industry."

NMP's outgoing OIC Executive Director, Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan, reflected on the challenges faced during the transition from being an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to becoming a subsumed office of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). She stated, 'Despite the challenges and the turbulent waters we navigated, I take great pride that we have achieved impressive accomplishments under my leadership from 01 July 2022, up to this date, and all credit goes to the talented and supportive NMP employees.' She also expressed her commitment to continue working with the same passion and hard work as the agency’s Deputy Executive Director (DED). She conveyed her utmost confidence that the NMP will reach even greater heights under the nurturing leadership of ED del Rosario.

In his Acceptance Speech, Executive Director del Rosario expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm. He paid homage to his predecessor, Ms. Macadawan, and all past Executive Directors for their dedication and vision that had charted the course of NMP's remarkable achievements.

He also outlined his vision for NMP, emphasizing the importance of continuous improvement in maritime education and training, calling for unity and cooperation among NMP's staff, partners, and stakeholders.

In closing, he declared, "Together, we will navigate the challenges, seize the opportunities, and continue to write the success story of the National Maritime Polytechnic. I look forward to working with each and every one of you as we embark on this journey of progress and excellence.”

The event was attended by NMP employees and esteemed government officials, including Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena and Assistant Regional Director Norman L. Uyvico of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), OIC Assistant Regional Director Engr. Ma. Margarita C. Junia of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Mr. Cydric B. Suyom of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), OIC Regional Director/Coordinator Mr. Marlon C. Macalla of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Regional Satellite Office 8, and PO1 Benedict B. Gloria of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).