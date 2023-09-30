PSA turns over 100% of 2022 CBMS PSA-funded to 5th and 6th class municipalities in Southern Leyte



Witnessing the 2022 CBMS Data Turnover Ceremony (DTC) for Southern Leyte LGUs were (from left) Zonia Salazar, Mae Almonte, Eutemio Llevado and Dir. Wilma Perante, all of PSA-RSSO 8, MPDC Edmar T. Tambis of Tomas Oppus, MPDC Raul B. Fajardo of San Juan, Mayor Reynaldo Saludo of San Juan, Mayor Melchor Petracorta of Limasawa, Mayor Evelyn Lee of Hinundayan, Mayor Benedicta Tiaozon of San Francisco, MPDC Rea Lynd Andena of Anahawan, and MPDC Ma. Bella Gilbuena of Hinundayan.

By PSA-8

September 30, 2023

MACROHON, Southern Leyte – The Philippine Statistics Authority -Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA-RSSO 08) and its Provincial Statistical Office (PSO) -Southern Leyte, turned over 100 percent of the 2022 Community-Based Monitoring System (2022 CBMS) results to the following 5th and 6th class Local Government Units of Southern Leyte, namely: Anahawan, Hinundayan, San Francisco, San Juan, Tomas Oppus and Limasawa, during the recently concluded Data Turnover Ceremony (DTC). This is in addition to the municipalities of Padre Burgos, San Ricardo, Pintuyan and Libagon who have already received their PSA-Funded 2022 CBMS data. Meanwhile, PSA also held the DTC for LGU-Funded 2022 CBMS in St. Bernard town.

PSA RSSO 8 Regional Director Wilma A. Perante, in her opening message, commended the six (6) municipalities for their full support in the 2022 CBMS implementation in their respective municipalities. She mentioned that the 2022 CBMS answers the desire of LGUs to have barangay level data as basis in the formulation of their plans and programs. With 2022 CBMS, LGUs will be able to correctly hit the program beneficiaries in their communities. She also emphasized that the use of Computer-Aided Personal Interview (CAPI) facilitated the entire CBMS operation. Director Perante commended the Local Chief Executives (LCEs) for leading its implementation and thanked the enumerators, processors, supervisors and barangay officials who all contributed to the success of the 2022 CBMS.

National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis S. Mapa, in his recorded message, cited the LGUs for their full support in the CBMS implementation. He also emphasized the relevance of CBMS results in their program formulation, particularly those that were geared toward alleviating poverty situation. He encouraged the local officials to turn data into meaningful action and make CBMS an integral part of their governance framework.

Provincial Director Danilo A. Laguitan of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said that all development efforts of the government are geared towards reducing poverty. However, this cannot be done without the correct baseline data and disaggregated information for diagnosing poverty at the local level. CBMS is the long-awaited government effort of generating data up to barangay level for an evidenced-based program planning.

Provincial Director Rey Noel R. Collera of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) reaffirmed in his recorded message his commitment in the CBMS implementation. He emphasized that with the shared vision of becoming a data driven community, the voice of the constituents will be amplified and be given appropriate action. Data from CBMS will serve as catalyst of change if the responsibility and challenges of CBMS are embraced by the community and its officials.

PSA RSSO 8 Chief Statistical Specialist Mae R. Almonte and Supervising Statistical Specialist Zonia C. Salazar presented the 2022 CBMS highlights of the Municipalities of Anahawan, Hinundayan, San Francisco, San Juan, Limasawa and Tomas Oppus on the following: basic services such as access to electricity, internet, main sources of water, service level of toilet facility, households’ perception on safety when walking alone in the community, household food insecurity experience in the past 12 months socio-demographic characteristics, education, reasons for not continuing school, education facilities, labor force and employment, barangay health facilities, housing units characteristics and disaster preparedness.

Symbolically the following LGU officials accepted the CBMS data and expressed their gratitude and appreciation to PSA: Hinundayan Mayor Evelyn T. Lee, San Juan Mayor Reynaldo Saludo, San Francisco Mayor Benedicta Tiaozon, Limasawa Mayor Melchor Petracorta, Anahawan Mayor represented by Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator (MPDC) Realyn Andena, and Tomas Oppus MPDC Edmar Tambis. They also committed to utilize the 2022 CBMS results for the betterment of the lives of their constituents.

Ms. Binky D. Vasquez, Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator (PPDC) of Southern Leyte, thanked PSA and everyone who form part of the success of CBMS. The MPDCs of the 6 LGUs discussed the different uses of CBMS data in their respective municipalities. They also committed to ensure compliance to the requirements of data privacy as managers of their CBMS data.

In closing, CSS Eutemio Llevado, Jr. of PSO Southern Leyte thanked everyone for the support which contributed to the success of CBMS implementation in the province. Supervising Statistical Specialist Elissa P. Carbonilla described the LGU’s CBMS journey as smooth and successful even though there were bumps along the way. The success was made possible because of the strong support and cooperation of all the local officials of the municipality.