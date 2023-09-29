E. Samar farmers finish
farm business school
By
LEMUELL SETH TONOG,
DAR-E. Samar
September 29, 2023
LAWAAN, Eastern Samar
– Thirty-three members of an agrarian reform beneficiaries
organization (ARBO) from a remote farming village in this fifth
class municipality completed the Farm Business School (FBS) of the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
On Thursday last week,
Eastern Samar Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO
II) Danilo Lozada handed the certificates of completion to the
graduates after satisfactorily completing the 25 sessions of
lectures and hands-on training, which started on April 26 this year.
Lozada stressed to the
members of the Bolusao Farmers Association (BFA) that farming is
business.
He explained, “In FBS,
which is one of the training programs extended by DAR to ARBOs, the
participants are trained on appropriate marketing strategies to
become farmer-entrepreneurs.”
DAR Central Office
representative, Preciosa Osit, said BFA is fortunate to have been
chosen from the 119 ARBOs in Eastern Samar to undergo the FBS this
year.
Mayor Athene Mendros, who
was also present during the said occasion, emphasized the important
role of the farmers in food security. She encouraged the new
graduates to make use of what they have learned to increase food
supply, at least here in this town.
She likewise assured the
BFA of the local government unit’s (LGU’s) full support to their
organization.
On the other hand, BFA
president, Marlon Ellema, thanked the DAR for this training and all
other assistance extended to them. He also thanked Mendros for the
LGU’s support. “Diri la ini pagtikang. Amon ini pag-uupayon (This is
just the start. We will work hard to improve this.),” said Ellema.
On the same occasion, BFA
held a harvest festival, wherein they earned more than P10,000.
Crops available included:
bell pepper, eggplant, pechay, string beans, okra, bitter gourd,
water spinach, tomatoes, squash, ginger, winter melon, camote,
cassava, pineapple, ube, and green chili.
In the meantime, BFA is
planning to sell their harvests at the town’s public market.