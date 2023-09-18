Tribute to LALA: A
Lumad Activist, Artist, and Fighter
By
BEVERLY L. LONGID, National
Convener, Katribu
September 18, 2023
It is with a heavy heart
that we receive the news of the passing of our colleague and fellow
Indigenous Peoples activist, artist, and fighter, Kaerlan “Lala”
Fanagel.
On behalf of Katribu
Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas, we extend our
deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the grieving family,
relatives, tribe, and cherished friends who are mourning the loss of
Kaerlan "Lala" Fanaguel. According to the military's report, Lala
was among the six individuals killed during an encounter between the
47th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army and the New People’s
Army in Bilar, Bohol, last September 7.
We recognize and acknowledge that the right to self-determination
and the pursuit of justice in the face of oppression are fundamental
principles that guide the paths of many. We hold in high regard
Lala's decision to join the New People’s Army (NPA). It was a
conscientious, difficult, and mature choice made in response to the
relentless threats and harassment he endured from the state. In his
eyes, the conventional avenues for seeking justice appeared
insufficient to address the escalating attacks on the Indigenous and
Moro Peoples. We pay tribute to his unwavering dedication,
particularly to the Lumad to which he belonged.
Lala, a native of Barangay Poblacion, Malapatan in Sarangani
Province, had previously served as the secretary-general of PASAKA
Pasakaday Salugpungan Kalimudan (Confederation of Lumad
Organizations in Southern Mindanao). He was also a former council
member of Katribu, a national alliance of Indigenous Peoples
organizations in the Philippines; Kalumaran Mindanao-wide
organization of Lumad; and the Sandugo, an alliance uniting Moro and
Indigenous Peoples organizations. In these roles, Lala diligently
led various activities and protests both in Davao and Metro Manila,
tirelessly working to shed light on the challenging circumstances
faced by Indigenous Peoples in his region.
The escalating acts of plunder, militarization, bombings, enforced
disappearances, criminalization, and the unjust labeling of
Indigenous Peoples leaders and activists as terrorists have only
fueled the flames of the ongoing armed conflict. In light of this,
we fervently advocate for a sincere and collective effort to address
the root causes of this conflict. It is our hope that, through such
concerted endeavors, we may pave for a future that is more just and
equitable future where the suffering endured by many may find its
end.