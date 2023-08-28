PSA joins first and
biggest Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Naval, Biliran
August 28, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) led by Undersecretary Claire
Dennis S. Mapa joined in the first and biggest delivery of
government services tagged “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair” held in
Biliran Province State University, Main Campus, Naval, Biliran on
26-27 August 2023.
The PSA was among the 33
various national government agencies that responded to the call to
offer their services for this momentous event. Ms. Wilma A. Perante,
Regional Director of PSA Regional Statistical Services Office (RSSO)
VIII shared that PSA set up the PhilSys Registration Service Area,
mobile acceptance of requests for civil registry documents, and
awarded Birth Certificates in Security Paper under the PhilSys Birth
Registration Assistance Project (PBRAP).
House Speaker and Leyte
1st District Representative, Hon. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez,
Tingog Party List Representative Hon. Jude A. Acidre, Congressman
Gerardo J. Espina Jr. and Governor Gerard Roger M. Espina assisted
by Usec Mapa, personally awarded birth certificates in Sec Pa copy
to 383 selected beneficiaries of PBRAP, which now can give them
their chance to avail their PhilSys ID and have access to various
social benefits.
Targeting the poorest of
the poor, the PBRAP was implemented in the country to ensure that
all births of Filipinos are registered in the Local Civil Registry
Offices and that they will be enrolled with PhilSys National
Identification System specially in marginalized communities such as
those belonging to the Indigenous People and Muslim Filipinos.
Congressman Romualdez
shared that Biliran is very lucky to be chosen by His Excellency
President Ferdinand E. Marcos to be the first recipient of the P80
million worth of assistance that will be awarded during this two-day
Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair. According to Biliran Congressman
Gerardo J. Espina, Jr., there are about 26,000 beneficiaries from
the province in this new campaign strategy of the Marcos
Administration to bring government services closer to the people.
Top officials of government agencies, local officials and the
general public converged for this inspiring event.