PSA joins first and biggest Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Naval, Biliran

By PSA-8

August 28, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) led by Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa joined in the first and biggest delivery of government services tagged “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair” held in Biliran Province State University, Main Campus, Naval, Biliran on 26-27 August 2023.

The PSA was among the 33 various national government agencies that responded to the call to offer their services for this momentous event. Ms. Wilma A. Perante, Regional Director of PSA Regional Statistical Services Office (RSSO) VIII shared that PSA set up the PhilSys Registration Service Area, mobile acceptance of requests for civil registry documents, and awarded Birth Certificates in Security Paper under the PhilSys Birth Registration Assistance Project (PBRAP).

House Speaker and Leyte 1st District Representative, Hon. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, Tingog Party List Representative Hon. Jude A. Acidre, Congressman Gerardo J. Espina Jr. and Governor Gerard Roger M. Espina assisted by Usec Mapa, personally awarded birth certificates in Sec Pa copy to 383 selected beneficiaries of PBRAP, which now can give them their chance to avail their PhilSys ID and have access to various social benefits.

Targeting the poorest of the poor, the PBRAP was implemented in the country to ensure that all births of Filipinos are registered in the Local Civil Registry Offices and that they will be enrolled with PhilSys National Identification System specially in marginalized communities such as those belonging to the Indigenous People and Muslim Filipinos.