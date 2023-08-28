PSA joins first and biggest Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Naval, Biliran

News article
News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Biliran Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair

By PSA-8
August 28, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) led by Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa joined in the first and biggest delivery of government services tagged “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair” held in Biliran Province State University, Main Campus, Naval, Biliran on 26-27 August 2023.

The PSA was among the 33 various national government agencies that responded to the call to offer their services for this momentous event. Ms. Wilma A. Perante, Regional Director of PSA Regional Statistical Services Office (RSSO) VIII shared that PSA set up the PhilSys Registration Service Area, mobile acceptance of requests for civil registry documents, and awarded Birth Certificates in Security Paper under the PhilSys Birth Registration Assistance Project (PBRAP).

House Speaker and Leyte 1st District Representative, Hon. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, Tingog Party List Representative Hon. Jude A. Acidre, Congressman Gerardo J. Espina Jr. and Governor Gerard Roger M. Espina assisted by Usec Mapa, personally awarded birth certificates in Sec Pa copy to 383 selected beneficiaries of PBRAP, which now can give them their chance to avail their PhilSys ID and have access to various social benefits.

Targeting the poorest of the poor, the PBRAP was implemented in the country to ensure that all births of Filipinos are registered in the Local Civil Registry Offices and that they will be enrolled with PhilSys National Identification System specially in marginalized communities such as those belonging to the Indigenous People and Muslim Filipinos.

Congressman Romualdez shared that Biliran is very lucky to be chosen by His Excellency President Ferdinand E. Marcos to be the first recipient of the P80 million worth of assistance that will be awarded during this two-day Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair. According to Biliran Congressman Gerardo J. Espina, Jr., there are about 26,000 beneficiaries from the province in this new campaign strategy of the Marcos Administration to bring government services closer to the people. Top officials of government agencies, local officials and the general public converged for this inspiring event.

 

 