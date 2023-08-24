News article
Calbayog Airport by-pass road commences second phase

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
August 24, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Second phase in the construction of Calbayog Airport by-pass road is now underway with a contract amount of P69.12 million taken from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023 said Samar First DEO.

This road is built in addition to its initial road construction (phase I) which will span 0.761 lane km. and width of 6.7 meters. It will also include a stone masonry of 547.50 linear meters in length and 30 solar LED lights that will be installed along the road.

This multi-year project of constructing the said by-pass and diversion road started in 2022 and is targeted to be completed by 2025 which will serve as the main road to divert traffic congestion once the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) decides to close part of the Daang Maharlika to accommodate their expansion.

 

 