Calbayog Airport by-pass road commences second phase

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

August 24, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Second phase in the construction of Calbayog Airport by-pass road is now underway with a contract amount of P69.12 million taken from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023 said Samar First DEO.

This road is built in addition to its initial road construction (phase I) which will span 0.761 lane km. and width of 6.7 meters. It will also include a stone masonry of 547.50 linear meters in length and 30 solar LED lights that will be installed along the road.