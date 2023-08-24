Calbayog Airport
by-pass road commences second phase
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
August 24, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY –
Second phase in the construction of Calbayog Airport by-pass road is
now underway with a contract amount of P69.12 million taken from the
General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023 said Samar First DEO.
This road is built in
addition to its initial road construction (phase I) which will span
0.761 lane km. and width of 6.7 meters. It will also include a stone
masonry of 547.50 linear meters in length and 30 solar LED lights
that will be installed along the road.
This multi-year project of
constructing the said by-pass and diversion road started in 2022 and
is targeted to be completed by 2025 which will serve as the main
road to divert traffic congestion once the Civil Aviation Authority
of the Philippines (CAAP) decides to close part of the Daang
Maharlika to accommodate their expansion.