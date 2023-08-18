DAR turns Samar rice
farmers’ dream into reality
|
Samar
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPOII)
Alfonso Catorce handed the key of responsibility to
Barobaybay Farmers Association President Roque Pacuan during
ceremonial turnover of the P1.3 million worth of farm
machineries, equipment, hybrid seeds and organic
fertilizers.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
August 18, 2023
CALBIGA, Samar –
“This is no longer a dream,” said Roque Pacuan, president of the
Barobaybay Farmers Association (BFA), referring to the farm
machineries and equipment they received as he expressed their
organization’s gratitude to the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
for turning what they had been dreaming for into reality.
BFA is an organization of
62 rice farmers, 55 of them are agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs),
in remote Barangay Barobaybay in this town who had long been wanting
to own farm machineries to make farming easy for them.
On Tuesday, August 8 this
year, DAR officials, led by Provincial Agrarian Reform Program
Officer II (PARPO II), Alfonso Catorce, turned over to the said
farmer association P1.3 million worth of farm machineries and
equipment, including hybrid seeds and organic fertilizers funded
under the Major Crop-Based Block Farm Productivity of the Climate
Resilient Farm Productivity Support (CRFPS) program.
During the said occasion,
Thelma Alfaro, chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development
Division (PBDD), explained to the members of the BFA that the
document Catorce and Pacuan will be signing is a Trust Agreement.
Stipulated in the said
document, Alfaro stressed that the DAR will be monitoring within six
months the farm machineries and equipment provided to BFA if they
are being used and managed well. If the said common service
facilities (CSFs) will not be used within the said period, or used
for other purpose in violation of the Trust Agreement, the DAR will
pull them out and transfer to another agrarian reform beneficiaries
organization (ARBO), she added.
However, if the CSFs are
used and well managed, the DAR will execute a deed of donation to
BFA, Alfaro said.
Alfaro disclosed that the
farm machineries and equipment that were turned over to the BFA
included two threshers, two turtle-type tractors, two hand tractors,
two water pumps, four grass cutters, and three knapsack sprayers.
Each member will also
receive a sack of hybrid seeds of rice and organic fertilizer, said
Alfaro.
Catorce in his message
assured BFA members, “We in DAR will continue supporting you.” He
added that provision of farm machineries and equipment is part of
Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III’s nine primary goals.
Meanwhile, agriculturist
Irlyn Marabe, who represented Mayor Red Nacario during the said
occasion, also thanked the DAR. According to her, the DAR
contributed much to the agricultural production of the municipality.
Marabe said, this town is
now one of the high producers of rice in the province which produces
an average of 4.5 tons per year.
Marabe also realized BFA’s
need of a warehouse that she insinuated to the said ARBO that the
local government unit can provide it. She advised the officers of
the BFA to prepare a letter addressed to the mayor requesting a
warehouse.
According to Municipal
Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Baltazar Anadon, about 50
hectares of riceland are being cultivated by the members of the BFA.