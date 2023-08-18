BOI-assisted RE firm to
develop floating solar project in Laguna Lake
Making
It Happen in the PH’s renewable energy sector: Photo shows
(L-R; sitting) Mr. Karlo Abril of SunAsia Energy; Mr.Noel
Cariño Co-Chairman of SunAsia; Ms. Maria Theresa Capellan,
President & CEO of SunAsia; Atty. Senando Santiago, LLDA
Acting General Manager; Mr. Jonathan Blas Angel, SunAsia
CFO; and Mr. Reynaldo Bantug, SunAsia Chairman. (L-R;
standing) Mr. Ernesto Delos Reyes Jr., BOI Director; Ms.
Catherine Buena of the LLDA; Hon. Roger Quevedo of the OGCC,
Mr. Raghuram Natarajan, Blueleaf CEO; Engr. Emiterio
Hernandez of the LLDA; Ms. Ruby De Guzman, DOE Assistant
Director; and Engr. Jun Paul Mistica of the LLDA.
By
DTI-Board of Investments
August 18, 2023
MAKATI CITY – Seen
as a game-changing project in the Philippines, SunAsia Energy Inc.,
a firm assisted by the Board of Investments (BOI), will soon develop
a floating solar project in Laguna Lake after signing a contract
with the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA).
Notably, SunAsia Energy,
Inc. is the first company to have its project designated as a
strategic investment under Executive Order No. 18, "Constituting
Green Lanes for Strategic Investments" from the BOI – One Stop
Action Center for Strategic Investments (BOI-OSACSI).
Through the BOI-OSACSI,
the green lane status has been instrumental in the approval of the
LLDA’s Notice of Award to SunAsia Energy, leading to the signing of
the contract between the two parties.
Green lane status will
speed up and streamline the process and requirements for the
issuance of permits and licenses, including resolutions of issues
concerning strategic investments.
BOI Director Ernesto C.
Delos Reyes, Jr. of the Investment Assistance Service (IAS) along
with BOI-OSACSI representatives attended the ceremonial signing of
the Laguna Lake Floating Solar Projects at Dusit Thani Manila on
August 8, 2023.
Director Delos Reyes, Jr.
congratulated SunAsia Energy and LLDA for the floating solar
project, acknowledging its huge impact on the country’s goal towards
a more modern and greener economy.
“This underscores the
seriousness of the government in helping investors realize their
investments by removing the barriers to the entry of strategic
investments. Rest assured of the whole of government support for
this strategic investment which positively impacts our economy not
only in terms of investments but more importantly on the jobs to be
generated,” he said.
Aside from SunAsia Energy,
ACEN was also awarded with renewable energy (RE) service contracts
for their floating solar panel projects. Both companies are
committed to provide clean and sustainable energy for consumers.
The projects are projected
to generate 2.3 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (1.3 GW from
SunAsia Energy and 1 GW from ACEN).
Leading the ceremonial
signing were President and CEO Tetchi Capellan of SunAsia, President
John Eric Francia of ACEN (RE platform of the Ayala Group), LLDA
General Manager Atty. Senando Santiago, Head of the Office of the
Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) - Justice Rogelio Quevedo,
representatives from the DTI-BOI, DOE, DENR, Provincial Government
of Laguna, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Investments and
Economic Affairs (OPAIEA).
LLDA GM Santiago attested
to the proactive assistance of the BOI in facilitating projects
identified with strategic investments. Through the BOI’s initiative,
government agencies entered into EO 18 covenant towards seamless
realization of strategic investments.
According to GM Santiago,
the LLDA Board has identified several predetermined areas in Laguna
Lake for REdevelopment. These PDAs, with a total area of 2,000 or
about 2% of Laguna Lake’s total surface areas, were awarded to RE
developers through public bidding.
The LLDA official thanked
the proponents for the promising projects, emphasizing that “with
strategic planning, we see the invisible, feel the intangible, and
achieve the impossible.”
Also, the Department of
Energy (DOE) expressed its support to the projects, as the agency
targets 35% RE share to facilitate and increase investments in the
RE sector. It commended the floating solar panel projects in Laguna
Lake for a cost effective RE production without occupying land mass.
According to Atty. Rodel
Paderayon of the Provincial Government of Laguna, the approval of
the floating solar projects is a national effort, showing the
government’s commitment to reduce greenhouse emission and achieve
net zero carbon emissions.