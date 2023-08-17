Statement of the
IBP in support of the integrity and
independence of the Supreme Court of the Philippines
By
Integrated Bar of the
Philippines (IBP)
August 17, 2023
In a television interview
on One News Channel, a disbarred lawyer claimed that his disbarment
is part of Justice Marvic Leonen’s alleged vendetta against him. He
likewise claimed that he was targeted by Justice Marvic Leonen
because he is a BBM supporter.
Such claims are baseless,
malicious and untrue. The Supreme Court is a collegial body. It
takes at least one (1) division, or the Court sitting en banc to
render a valid judgment. Statements that give the impression that
Justices of the Supreme Court can be influenced by one Justice, or
that the Supreme Court’s decision is tainted by politics are most
unfair and contemptuous.
The disbarred lawyer’s
claim that he can re-apply or file a motion for reconsideration
“kapag namatay si Justice Leonen” is equally contemptuous.
More troubling is the
disbarred lawyer’s claim that some people in the Supreme Court
actually called him the day before his disbarment was announced to
the media. The call was supposedly to convince him to request Pres.
BBM to call the Supreme Court to withhold the issuance of the
decision ordering his disbarment. He insinuates that certain
personalities in the Supreme Court wanted to leverage his disbarment
for certain favors from the President. Such claims are malicious,
disrespectful and also contemptuous.
His tirades, insinuations
and accusations have no place in a civilized and democratic country
like the Philippines.
The Integrated Bar of the
Philippines (IBP) abhors such unprecedented conduct of a former
lawyer. The IBP stands by the Supreme Court as it continues to
discharge its constitutionally guaranteed procedures and
jurisdiction on matters relating to the discipline of errant members
of the Bar.
If there ever was any
uncertainty about whether this person deserved to be disbarred, his
television interview is clear proof that the Supreme Court made the
right decision.
The IBP stands squarely
behind the Honorable Supreme Court, particularly the Court’s
integrity and independence in the discharge of its functions.