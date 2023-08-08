Inflation Rate (IR) in
Eastern Visayas drops to 2.4 percent in July 2023
By
PSA-8
August 8, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Inflation Rate (IR) in Eastern Visayas slowed down further to 2.4
percent in July 2023 from 3.3 percent in June 2023. This is the
eight consecutive month of deceleration in the regional IR and the
lowest since December 2020 (Table 2). The regional IR was lower than
the 4.7 percent national IR in July 2023. The region’s average IR
from January to July 2023 stood at 4.8 percent. In July 2022, the
regional IR at 7.5 percent was higher than the rate during the
reference period (Table 1).
Among the 13 commodity
groups, the sustained downtrend of the regional IR during the month
was mainly brought about by the heavily weighted food and
non-alcoholic beverages, which recorded a lower IR of 5.0 percent in
July 2023 from 6.0 percent in June 2023. Also contributing to the
downward trend of the regional IR is the housing, water,
electricity, gas and other fuels commodity group, which registered a
deflation of -1.4 percent in July 2023 from 1.0 percent IR in June
2023. The third main source of deceleration was restaurant and
accommodation services with IR recorded at 3.7 percent in July 2023
from 4.3 percent in June 2023.
In addition, lower IRs
compared with their previous month’s IRs were noted in the following
commodity groups:
a. Clothing and footwear,
1.4 percent from 1.7 percent;
b. Personal care, and
miscellaneous goods and services, 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent;
c. Alcoholic beverages and
tobacco, 8.4 percent from 8.6 percent; and
d. Information and
communication, 0.7 percent from 0.8 percent.
On the other hand, IR for
health increased to 2.9 percent in July 2023, from 2.6 percent in
June 2023. Furnishings, household equipment and routine household
maintenance also exhibited faster IR at 4.7 percent during the month
from 4.5 percent in June 2023. The IR for recreation, sport and
culture inched up to 1.9 percent during the month in review, from
1.8 percent in June 2023. Transport continued to register deflation
but at slower rate of -6.1 percent from -6.4 percent in June 2023.
The rest of the commodity
groups either retained their previous month’s IRs or had zero
percent growths.
The IR for food index
continued to decrease for the fourth consecutive month at 5.1
percent in July 2023. In the previous month, IR for food was
recorded at 6.0 percent, while it was 8.5 percent in July 2022.
The decreased IR for food
index was primarily influenced by the annual price decrease in meat
and other parts of slaughtered land animals at -4.0 percent in July
2023, from -1.4 percent in June 2023. This was followed by slower IR
recorded in fruits and nuts at 5.2 percent in July 2023, from 8.5
percent in June 2023. Flour, bread and other bakery products, pasta
products, and other cereals also contributed to the downtrend of the
IR for food with IR at 10.5 percent in July 2023, from 12.0 percent
in the previous month.
Lower IRs were also noted
in the following food groups during the month in review:
a. Sugar, confectionery
and desserts, 25.2 percent from 30.0 percent;
b. Milk, other dairy
products and eggs, 9.0 percent from 10.2 percent;
c. Ready-made food and
other food products not elsewhere classified (n.e.c.), 6.7 percent
from 7.2 percent;
d. Oils and fats, 7.4
percent from 8.3 percent; and
e. Corn, 2.9 percent from
3.6 percent.
On the other hand,
vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses registered
higher IR at 9.0 percent in July 2023, from 8.4 percent in June
2023. Higher IR was also noted in fish and other seafood at 7.5
percent from 7.3 percent. Meanwhile, rice retained its previous
month’s IR at 3.4 percent.
Inflation Rate by Region
All regions registered
lower IRs in July 2023, except for NCR, which retained its previous
month’s IR at 5.6 percent. Among the regions, Eastern Visayas’ IR at
2.4 percent ranked the lowest during the month in review. On the
other hand, Western Visayas registered the highest IR at 5.8
percent, followed by MIMAROPA and NCR at 5.7 percent and 5.6
percent, respectively (Table 3).
Inflation Rate by Province
Relative to their IRs in
June 2023, all provinces recorded lower IRs in July 2023, except for
Samar, which posted a higher IR during the reference month. Among
the provinces, Eastern Samar posted the highest IR at 5.5 percent in
July 2023. Samar’s IR ranked second at 3.9 percent, followed by
Leyte at 2.0 percent; Northern Samar at 1.7 percent; and Southern
Leyte at 1.2 percent. The lowest IR was noted in Biliran at 1.1
percent (Table 4).
Meanwhile, IR for Tacloban
City, the lone Highly Urbanized City (HUC) in the region,
decelerated further to 1.1 percent in July 2023, from its 1.5
percent IR last month (Table 4).