2 CNTs killed, 3
high-powered firearms seized in Pambujan encounter
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
July 23, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City Samar – Two CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) were killed and three
high-powered firearms were seized by government troops after an
armed encounter in Sitio Badulan, Barangay Cagbigajo, Pambujan,
Northern Samar on July 22, 2023 at 12:55 in the afternoon.
Security forces were
validating reports of CNTs plan to conduct atrocities in the said
area when they were fired upon by more or less ten CNTs belonging to
Squad 2, Front Committee 1, led by a certain Jerry Lutao alias ‘Nadi’.
The firefight lasted for
about 20 minutes which resulted in two enemies killed, and the
seizure of two M16A1 rifles, an M14 rifle, enemy belongings, and
subversive documents with high intelligence value. One soldier was
reported wounded in action and was brought immediately to the
nearest hospital for proper medical intervention.
Lieutenant Colonel Marvin
A. Maraggun the Commanding Officer of the 19th Infantry Battalion,
commended the operating troops for a job well done, and reiterated
his call to the remnants of the communist terrorists in Northern
Samar, “The program of the government is waiting for you, we will
help you start a new life and live peacefully with your families,”
added by Lt. Col. Maraggun.
In his statement, Major
General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander, 8ID said, “Your Army in Eastern
Visayas will be relentless in its pursuit of the remnants of the
communist terrorists in Northern Samar to finally put an end to the
last bastion of insurgency in the country.”
Maj. Gen. Ligayo also
expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the
deceased CNTs. “If they only heed the call of the government to
surrender, this will not happen, a better life awaits by
reintegrating them into the mainstream society,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo
lamented.