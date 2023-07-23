2 CNTs killed, 3 high-powered firearms seized in Pambujan encounter

By DPAO, 8ID PA

July 23, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City Samar – Two CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) were killed and three high-powered firearms were seized by government troops after an armed encounter in Sitio Badulan, Barangay Cagbigajo, Pambujan, Northern Samar on July 22, 2023 at 12:55 in the afternoon.

Security forces were validating reports of CNTs plan to conduct atrocities in the said area when they were fired upon by more or less ten CNTs belonging to Squad 2, Front Committee 1, led by a certain Jerry Lutao alias ‘Nadi’.

The firefight lasted for about 20 minutes which resulted in two enemies killed, and the seizure of two M16A1 rifles, an M14 rifle, enemy belongings, and subversive documents with high intelligence value. One soldier was reported wounded in action and was brought immediately to the nearest hospital for proper medical intervention.

Lieutenant Colonel Marvin A. Maraggun the Commanding Officer of the 19th Infantry Battalion, commended the operating troops for a job well done, and reiterated his call to the remnants of the communist terrorists in Northern Samar, “The program of the government is waiting for you, we will help you start a new life and live peacefully with your families,” added by Lt. Col. Maraggun.

In his statement, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander, 8ID said, “Your Army in Eastern Visayas will be relentless in its pursuit of the remnants of the communist terrorists in Northern Samar to finally put an end to the last bastion of insurgency in the country.”