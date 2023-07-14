Commander 8ID welcomes
VP Duterte; visits newly graduate youths in Allen N. Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
July 14, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The Vice President of the Philippines and the
Secretary of Education, Sara Duterte served as the guest of honor
and speaker of Allen National High School in a commencement
exercises for K to 12 graduates at Allen, Northern Samar on July 14,
2023.
The Commander of 8th
Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo
formally welcomed VP Duterte, accompanied by Brigadier General Efren
Morados, Commander of 803rd Brigade; Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Arojo,
Commanding Officer of 43rd Infantry Battalion; Ms. Evelyn Fetalvero,
the Regional Director of Department of Education Regional Office 8
and the faculty and staff of Allen National High School.
In her statement, VP
Duterte commended the graduates of Class 2023 for the successful
culmination of their academic endeavors and encouraged them to
remain committed in promoting strong sense of nationalism and be
part of a productive and responsible citizenry that will help chart
the path of the nation’s growth.
"This milestones attests
to the hard work and perseverance you have exemplified as you embark
on another journey leading you to the realization of your
aspirations of a better life and a better future. May the knowledge
and skills you have gained serve as your springboard for greater
success and inspire you to become catalysts of transformative social
growth within your respective communities." VP Duterte emphasized.
Meanwhile, 8ID Commander
Major General Ligayo also congratulated the graduates and lauded
their efforts in achieving another life’s milestone.
He is also hopeful that
the new graduates will also take part and became an active partner
of the government in nation-building and achieving social
development.
“To the graduates, your
role is very important especially in nation-building and social
development. Naniniwala ako na ang mga kabataan ay kakaiba mag-isip,
innovative at aktibo. Kaya hinihikayat ko kayo na maging katuwang ng
pamahalaan, gamitin ninyo ang inyong kaalaman at talento upang
sama-sama nating makamit ang tahimik at maunlad na pamayanan,” Maj.
Gen. Ligayo expressed.