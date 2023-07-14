Commander 8ID welcomes VP Duterte; visits newly graduate youths in Allen N. Samar

News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
VP Sara Duterte visit to Allen, Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA
July 14, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The Vice President of the Philippines and the Secretary of Education, Sara Duterte served as the guest of honor and speaker of Allen National High School in a commencement exercises for K to 12 graduates at Allen, Northern Samar on July 14, 2023.

The Commander of 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo formally welcomed VP Duterte, accompanied by Brigadier General Efren Morados, Commander of 803rd Brigade; Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Arojo, Commanding Officer of 43rd Infantry Battalion; Ms. Evelyn Fetalvero, the Regional Director of Department of Education Regional Office 8 and the faculty and staff of Allen National High School.

In her statement, VP Duterte commended the graduates of Class 2023 for the successful culmination of their academic endeavors and encouraged them to remain committed in promoting strong sense of nationalism and be part of a productive and responsible citizenry that will help chart the path of the nation’s growth.

"This milestones attests to the hard work and perseverance you have exemplified as you embark on another journey leading you to the realization of your aspirations of a better life and a better future. May the knowledge and skills you have gained serve as your springboard for greater success and inspire you to become catalysts of transformative social growth within your respective communities." VP Duterte emphasized.

Meanwhile, 8ID Commander Major General Ligayo also congratulated the graduates and lauded their efforts in achieving another life’s milestone.

He is also hopeful that the new graduates will also take part and became an active partner of the government in nation-building and achieving social development.

“To the graduates, your role is very important especially in nation-building and social development. Naniniwala ako na ang mga kabataan ay kakaiba mag-isip, innovative at aktibo. Kaya hinihikayat ko kayo na maging katuwang ng pamahalaan, gamitin ninyo ang inyong kaalaman at talento upang sama-sama nating makamit ang tahimik at maunlad na pamayanan,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo expressed.

 

 