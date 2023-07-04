207K ARBs in EV to
benefit as PBBM signs New Agrarian Emancipation law
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
July 4, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY –
Agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) have reason to rejoice as
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to sign into law the New
Agrarian Emancipation Bill on Friday, July 7 this year.
Under
the said bill, unpaid amortizations, including interests and
surcharges amounting to P57.56 billion incurred by 610,054
beneficiaries of land transfer programs under the Presidential
Decree No. 27, Republic Act No 6657, as amended, and Republic Act
No. 9700, shall be condoned and written off by the government, once
signed into law, relieving the ARBs from the burden of payment.
Department of Agrarian
Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Robert Anthony Yu,
disclosed that in Eastern Visayas, about 207,000 ARBs will be
benefitted by this bill.
In San Jorge, Samar,
Liberato Nueva, 66, a recipient of a two-hectare farmlot awarded to
him under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), could
not hide the happiness he feels when informed about the scheduled
signing of the said bill.
“Salamat kay waray na ako
paghuhunahuna-on nga babaydan kun pananglitan madayon an pagpirma
han aton presidente.” (Thank you because I will have no debt to
think about anymore if ever the signing by the president will push
through.), said Nueva.
Nueva, a widower, was
among the 40 ARBs who recently received their
electronic-Certificates of Land Ownership Award (e-CLOAs) generated
under DAR’s Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling
(SPLIT) project.