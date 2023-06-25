40 Samar farmers
receive e-titles generated under SPLIT
|
Forty
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from San Jorge, Samar
received their individual Certificates of Land Ownership
Award (CLOAs) generated under the Support to Parcelization
of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project of the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
By
GABRIEL MARK OCENAR,
DAR-Samar
June 25, 2023
SAN JORGE, Samar –
Forty agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from this town now savor
the feeling of a landowner after they received their respective
individual land titles from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
last month.
Armando Fabillar, 53, one
of the recipients of the electronically generated Certificates of
Land Ownership Award (e-CLOAs), shared “We are grateful to our
president, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and to the DAR for
making our dreams to own a land come true.”
Fabillar, a father of two
children and a recipient of a 2.5-hectare lot, was among those
awarded with a collective CLOA in 1992.
To strengthen property
rights of the ARBs to the lands they are tilling, DAR subdivides the
lands covered by collective CLOAs and issues individual land titles
under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling
(SPLIT) project.
On May 11 this year,
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Alfonso
Catorce led the distribution of 40 e-titles generated under the
SPLIT at this town’s municipal covered court.
During the said occasion,
Catorce urged the ARBs not to sell their awarded lots acquired under
the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).
To be able to avail of the
various assistance extended to ARBs, PARPO I Segundino Pagliawan
advised them to join agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs)
in their area.
Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) Ricardo Flor shared that the 40 e-CLOAs
cover an aggregate area of 70.5 hectares situated in six barangays –
Lapaz, Rosalim, Sinibaran, Sapinit, Bulao, and Mabuhay.
Earlier, the president
ordered agrarian reform secretary, Conrado Estrella III, to fast
track the distribution of individual titles to the ARBs under the
World Bank-funded SPLIT project.
Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Jay
Bisnar, who graced the said affair, expressed gratitude to the DAR
for the various assistance it has been providing to the farmers, not
just in San Jorge but throughout the province.
Catorce stressed that land
distribution is DAR’s contribution to the End Local Communist Armed
Conflict (ELCAC), a whole-of-nation approach in attaining inclusive
and sustainable peace in the country.