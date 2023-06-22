What is to pray
properly
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
June 22, 2023
CHRIST told us how to pray
properly. “In praying, do not babble like the pagans, who think that
they will be heard because of their many words,” he said. “Do not be
like them. Your Father knows what you need before you ask him.” (Mt
6,7-8)
In other words, we have to
pray sincerely, avoiding just going through the motions of praying.
We should see to it that that when we pray, we get to have an
intimate and direct conversation with God who is always with us and,
like a father, treats us with love and solicitude. He actually is
eager to talk with us always. Our problem is that we often ignore
him, something that we should correct.
This will require faith,
of course, since without it there is no way we can have a real
conversation with God. Even if our faith is not that strong, we
still can manage to strike a good conversation with God, precisely
by asking with all humility and importunity for that faith, echoing
what a father of an epileptic son told Christ, “I believe, but help
my unbelief.” (Mk 9,24)
And it’s interesting to
note that after Christ told his disciples not to babble when
praying, he told them the Lord’s Prayer which we usually refer to as
the “Our Father.” “This is how you are to pray…,” (cfr. Mt 6,9-15)
he said. It’s as if that prayer is the model prayer we have to
follow in any personal prayer we do. We should express the same
beliefs, attitude, intentions and petitions articulated in that
prayer.
We therefore have to
realize that prayer is how we maintain and nourish our relationship
with God, and that relationship should be that of a father and a
child. Prayer keeps alive our desire for God, a desire to be like
God as we are meant to be.
We have to realize that
praying is to our spiritual life what breathing and the beating of
the heart are to our biological life. That is why St. Paul clearly
said, “Pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for
this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thes 5,17-18)
When we manage to truly
pray, we can also manage to protect ourselves from all kinds of
evil, and to heal whatever wounds and weaknesses we may have because
of our sins. A sense of holy invulnerability can come to us. We can
find peace and joy in spite of the drama of our life.
We have to be careful not
to convert our prayer into something that is meant only to foster
our pursuit for some self-interest that is separated from our desire
to be like God. That is why in the Lord’s Prayer, we address God as
our Father, and we express the desire that his kingdom come here on
earth and that his will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
And while we have many
things to ask because of our personal needs, we should not forget
that the more important thing to ask is forgiveness of our sins
which will always be given as long as we also forgive others.
We just cannot resort to
prayer during special occasions when we are faced with some
difficulty. Prayer is not meant to be the remedy of last resort. It
is what we have to do always, both in good times and bad.