2 civilians killed, NPA
detonates IHL-banned explosives in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 4, 2023
CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar
– Two civilians were killed after the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs)
detonated an International Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned
anti-personnel mine (APM) in the vicinity of Barangay Magsaysay, Las
Navas, Northern, Samar on June 03, 2023.
The victims were
identified as Roel Lebico and Jerson Cabe, both residents of
Barangay Quirino, Las Navas, and are workers on the farm-to-market
road construction project for the interior barangays in the said
town.
The victims were on their
way home onboard their motorcycle when the CNTs detonated their
planted APM along the road of the said area. Aside from the injuries
caused by the APM explosion, the victims also sustained multiple
gunshot wounds after the perpetrators ruthlessly fired rounds
against them that caused their instantaneous death.
The Local Chief Executive
of Las Navas, Mayor Arlito Tan expressed his condolences and
sympathies to the victims and condemns the CTG atrocities.
“Bilang Chairman ng
MTF-ELCAC sa bayan ng Las Navas aking kinokondena ang kanilang
ginawang paglabag sa International Humanitarian Law, sa paggamit ng
anti-personnel mine na ikinamatay nina Hersan at Roel,” Mayor Tan
said.
The Local Government Unit
of Las Navas created a fact-finding team to gather information and
evidence for the filing of charges against the perpetrators and the
leadership of CTGs on the killings of Lebico and Cabe.
Meanwhile, the Commander
of 8th Infantry Division, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo strongly
condemns this terroristic act that cost the lives of innocent
civilians.
“The EVRPC blatantly
disregards the human rights which is evident on their continuous use
of banned weapons. The use of indiscriminate weapons increases the
chance of jeopardizing the lives of innocent non-combatants,” Maj.
Gen. Ligayo expressed.
“Let us call on the CTGs
to stop their violent activities and discuss things in a peaceful
manner,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.
Over the years, several
cases of APM explosions perpetrated by CTGs were recorded in
Northern Samar, and these include the killing of a 10-year-old
child, Armando Jay Raymond on April 17, 2019 at Brgy. San Miguel,
Las Navas; the death of two PNP personnel and wounding of four
others who are members of the Community Support Program (CSP) Teams
of the 20th Infantry Battalion also in Barangay San Miguel, Las
Navas; injured seven soldiers on July 5, 2022 in Brgy. Magsaysay,
Mapanas; and the killing of one soldier and wounding of five others
in the remote village of Osang in Catubig, Northern Samar on July
19, 2022.
The use of APMs has long
been banned since the 1997 Ottawa Convention, a convention on the
use of mines as weapons in warfare because it can cause superfluous
injury and psychologically affect the victim/s.
Under the Ottawa
Convention the four kinds of violations are the production,
transport, stockpiling, and use of Anti-Personnel Mines.