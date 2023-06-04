2 civilians killed, NPA detonates IHL-banned explosives in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 4, 2023

CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar – Two civilians were killed after the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) detonated an International Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned anti-personnel mine (APM) in the vicinity of Barangay Magsaysay, Las Navas, Northern, Samar on June 03, 2023.

The victims were identified as Roel Lebico and Jerson Cabe, both residents of Barangay Quirino, Las Navas, and are workers on the farm-to-market road construction project for the interior barangays in the said town.

The victims were on their way home onboard their motorcycle when the CNTs detonated their planted APM along the road of the said area. Aside from the injuries caused by the APM explosion, the victims also sustained multiple gunshot wounds after the perpetrators ruthlessly fired rounds against them that caused their instantaneous death.

The Local Chief Executive of Las Navas, Mayor Arlito Tan expressed his condolences and sympathies to the victims and condemns the CTG atrocities.

“Bilang Chairman ng MTF-ELCAC sa bayan ng Las Navas aking kinokondena ang kanilang ginawang paglabag sa International Humanitarian Law, sa paggamit ng anti-personnel mine na ikinamatay nina Hersan at Roel,” Mayor Tan said.

The Local Government Unit of Las Navas created a fact-finding team to gather information and evidence for the filing of charges against the perpetrators and the leadership of CTGs on the killings of Lebico and Cabe.

Meanwhile, the Commander of 8th Infantry Division, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo strongly condemns this terroristic act that cost the lives of innocent civilians.

“The EVRPC blatantly disregards the human rights which is evident on their continuous use of banned weapons. The use of indiscriminate weapons increases the chance of jeopardizing the lives of innocent non-combatants,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo expressed.

“Let us call on the CTGs to stop their violent activities and discuss things in a peaceful manner,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.

Over the years, several cases of APM explosions perpetrated by CTGs were recorded in Northern Samar, and these include the killing of a 10-year-old child, Armando Jay Raymond on April 17, 2019 at Brgy. San Miguel, Las Navas; the death of two PNP personnel and wounding of four others who are members of the Community Support Program (CSP) Teams of the 20th Infantry Battalion also in Barangay San Miguel, Las Navas; injured seven soldiers on July 5, 2022 in Brgy. Magsaysay, Mapanas; and the killing of one soldier and wounding of five others in the remote village of Osang in Catubig, Northern Samar on July 19, 2022.

The use of APMs has long been banned since the 1997 Ottawa Convention, a convention on the use of mines as weapons in warfare because it can cause superfluous injury and psychologically affect the victim/s.