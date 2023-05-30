Former BAYAN-Eastern
Visayas Regional Head turned NPA killed in an encounter in Northern
Samar
By DPAO,
8ID PA
May 30, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Clashed of 43rd Infantry Battalion and members of the
Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in the hinterlands of Barangay
Mabini, Catarman, Northern Samar last May 28, 2023, which resulted
to the killing four CTG members and seizure of two M16 rifles, two
cal.45 pistols, magazines with ammunition and personal belongings,
authorities have now identified the four killed CTG members.
The cadavers at the
encounter site were subsequently airlifted for identification and
turn-over to 803rd Infantry Brigade Headquarters at Camp Sumoroy,
Catarman, Northern Samar.
Alias Kurati, a former
rebel (FR) who operated in the area positively identified the
cadaver of Joshua Musico Sagdullas alias Miyong/Martin, the
Secretary General of Bayan Eastern Visayas and former chairperson of
the University of the Philippines Visayas Tacloban Campus (UPVTC)
College Student Council as one of the casualties.
Alias Miyong served as the
Political Instructor of the group for almost a year. He also
identified the three others who died in the clash as Geraldine
Teopinto alias Luz, the Finance Officer; Abigail Padula Baselga
alias Moana, Medical Officer; and Vicente Termo.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, Commander, 8ID regrets the demises of the CTGs because of a
pointless ideology. He said that they could have had a better future
ahead and be an active partner of the government in nation-building,
helping the people in the community if he had not been recruited
with the terrorist group.
“Another life has been
lost in the war against the senseless ideology of the Communist
Terrorists Group (CTG). Let us put an end to this way of life of
constant struggle and fear. The door is still open for those who
want to surrender and live a better and more peaceful life,” Maj Gen
Ligayo stressed.
Meanwhile, the Regional
Peace and Order Council (RPOC) Chair, Tacloban City Mayor Alfred
Romualdez conveyed his sympathies and condolences to the families of
the deceased especially to the family of his fellow Taclobanon,
Miyong.
The RPOC Chair strongly
urged the remaining CTGs to choose the right path while they still
can.
“I feel sad for the
families, kaya kayong ibang nandiyan pa sa movement, isipin niyo ang
mga naiiwanan ninyo. Feeling ninyo itong ginagawa ninyo ay talagang
may ipinaglalaban kayo. Pero sa bandang huli ang mas nakakaawa dito
ang mga iniiwanan ninyo. ‘Yong parents pinagpawisan para mabigyan ka
ng edukasyon, maraming talent and all tapos, what happened? It is
really sad, I hope this will stop, and this will end very soon,”
Romualdez lamented.