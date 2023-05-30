Former BAYAN-Eastern Visayas Regional Head turned NPA killed in an encounter in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 30, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Clashed of 43rd Infantry Battalion and members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in the hinterlands of Barangay Mabini, Catarman, Northern Samar last May 28, 2023, which resulted to the killing four CTG members and seizure of two M16 rifles, two cal.45 pistols, magazines with ammunition and personal belongings, authorities have now identified the four killed CTG members.

The cadavers at the encounter site were subsequently airlifted for identification and turn-over to 803rd Infantry Brigade Headquarters at Camp Sumoroy, Catarman, Northern Samar.

Alias Kurati, a former rebel (FR) who operated in the area positively identified the cadaver of Joshua Musico Sagdullas alias Miyong/Martin, the Secretary General of Bayan Eastern Visayas and former chairperson of the University of the Philippines Visayas Tacloban Campus (UPVTC) College Student Council as one of the casualties.

Alias Miyong served as the Political Instructor of the group for almost a year. He also identified the three others who died in the clash as Geraldine Teopinto alias Luz, the Finance Officer; Abigail Padula Baselga alias Moana, Medical Officer; and Vicente Termo.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander, 8ID regrets the demises of the CTGs because of a pointless ideology. He said that they could have had a better future ahead and be an active partner of the government in nation-building, helping the people in the community if he had not been recruited with the terrorist group.

“Another life has been lost in the war against the senseless ideology of the Communist Terrorists Group (CTG). Let us put an end to this way of life of constant struggle and fear. The door is still open for those who want to surrender and live a better and more peaceful life,” Maj Gen Ligayo stressed.

Meanwhile, the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) Chair, Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez conveyed his sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased especially to the family of his fellow Taclobanon, Miyong.

The RPOC Chair strongly urged the remaining CTGs to choose the right path while they still can.