Moneyed kin, personal coffers paved Senate victories in 2022
Senatorial candidates in the 2022 polls won
fresh terms by financing their campaign with money from family
members and money from their own pocket.
By
CHERRY SALAZAR
Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism
May 10, 2023
Loren Legarda won big time
in her comeback bid in the Senate last year, coming in second with
24.3 million votes. She got a lot of help from her son and father,
whose combined contribution to her campaign kitty totaled P136
million, based on her own declarations.
Sherwin Gatchalian
reported receiving a hefty P89 million from three family members,
while Juan Miguel “Migz’’ Zubiri and Joseph Victor “JV’’ Ejercito
each accepted at least P20 million from their parents to secure
fresh terms in the Senate during the 19th Congress.
Zubiri was eventually
elected Senate president.
It is expensive to run for
office in the Philippines. The 12 winning senators reported a total
campaign spending of P1.5 billion in their SOCEs, an amount that
watchdogs said may be an underreporting. Three candidates ran ads on
mainstream media that were worth more than P1 billion, based on
published rate cards or before discounts were given to the
candidates.
Billionaire donors and
business executives have always played key albeit covert roles in
the campaign of national candidates.
But the 2022 senatorial
race showed that some candidates relied more on the money of family
members as well as their own to fund their campaign.
Election lawyers said
receiving financial support from relatives could lead to a possible
conflict of interest especially if the family members also have
business interests.
“[T]here is a tendency for
campaign contributors to be able to dictate or influence the
candidates should they win the election. So when you have a business
interest… then this particular influence is magnified,” said lawyer
Izah Katrina Reyes, policy consultant of poll watchdog Legal Network
for Truthful Elections (Lente).
The “quid pro quo
agreement” for a business to benefit from the influence of an
incumbent official can be “really a possibility,” Reyes said.
Election lawyer Donnah
Guia Lerona-Camitan said it also “raises questions whether elected
officials can make impartial decisions against the interests of
their family businesses for the benefit of the public’s interest.”
Six of the 12 winning
senators received a total of P291.91 million from their own
families, according to the statements of contributions and
expenditures (SOCEs) that the candidates submitted to the Commission
on Elections (Comelec).
Family and personal funds
accounted for a fifth of the P2.18 billion total spending reported
by 48 candidates in their SOCEs. Sixteen candidates did not submit a
finance campaign report to the Comelec.
Two neophyte senators –
Mark Villar and Rafael “Raffy” Tulfo – funded their campaign from
their own pocket. Their combined campaign bill ran up to P170.61
million, based on their SOCEs.
A “limited or confined
support base,” such as electoral campaigns largely funded by
relatives or personal money, is not ideal, Reyes told Philippine
Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) in an interview.
“What we really want is a
more distributed support base for our candidates in terms of seeing
their campaign contributions… We want more active participation from
our voters and the public,” she said.
Top donors backed Legarda
Two of the top five donors
backed the campaign of Legarda, who came in second behind actor
Robinhood “Robin’’ Padilla.
Her son Leandro Leviste
gave her P100 million, while her father Antonio C. Legarda shelled
out P36 million. These account for 86 percent of the senator’s
declared contributions.
Leviste is the founder and
president of solar energy firm Solar Philippines.
According to an earlier
PCIJ report, Leviste’s Solar Philippines cornered a significant
share of the government’s Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP), a
Department of Energy program that allows renewable energy developers
to bid for supply contracts at a set ceiling price.
During the first auction
in 2022, the firm won 90.58 percent of auctioned solar capacity, or
1,350 of 1,490.38 megawatts (MW), and 70.16 percent, or 1,380 of
1,966.93 MW, of renewable energy capacity across all technologies.
Solar Para sa Bayan Corp.,
a subsidiary of Solar Philippines, also received a 25-year
distribution franchise from Congress which then President Rodrigo
Duterte signed into law in 2019. At the time, Legarda held the lone
congressional seat for Antique province.
Some lawmakers, renewable
energy groups, and energy advocates opposed the legislative
franchise, as it “effectively grants a monopoly and exempts one
private company from the rules of competition and oversight.”
|
Solar
Philippines founder and president Leandro Leviste welcomes then
President Rodrigo Duterte and his mother, Sen. Loren Legarda, at
the firm’s factory in Sto. Tomas, Batangas. Solar Philippines
would be granted a 25-year franchise in 2019.
(Photo from the Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Office, August
2017)
Former Comelec
Commissioner Luie Guia said a donor’s relationship with a candidate,
“whether there is a violation or not, is already a red flag for a
potential conflict of interest.” But he added that it is more
important that disclosures are honest.
Legarda said she did not
defend the bill on the floor and abstained from voting “out of
delicadeza” because the firm is owned by her son. “In fact, I would
always be out to make sure that there is no conflict,” she said in
2019.
Reyes said Legarda’s
abstention was “a good start to maintain neutrality…but what we
don’t see are the discussions maybe among colleagues.”
Currently, eight bills on
solar and renewable energy are pending at the committee level in the
Senate. None of the bills were authored by Legarda, but she has
publicly supported green initiatives in the past.
Gatchalian and family
firms
Family and business
partners helped Gatchalian secure his reelection. He ranked fourth
in the race with 20.6 million votes.
More than half of the
contributions he received, or P81.91 million, were from his kin:
over P58.41 million from his mother Dee Hua; P15.5 million from his
brother Kenneth; and P8 million from his maternal aunt Elvira Ting.
Dee Hua is the second top
individual donor, next to Leviste.
The Gatchalians have
interests in various industries from plastic manufacturing to hotels
and casinos, banking, and mining.
Earlier this year,
Kenneth, director of Altai Philippines Mining Corp., was embroiled
in a controversy over alleged illegal mining operations in
biodiverse-rich Sibuyan Island in Romblon. Protesting residents
accused the company of operating without necessary permits and
violating environmental policies.
The senator himself owns
9.71% shares in Wellex Industries, Inc., a mining and oil
exploration firm, according to the company’s reports to the
Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) as of April 2023.
In separate bills,
Gatchalian proposed amendments to the Oil Exploration and
Development Act and the Philippine National Oil Company charter. He
also proposed income tax incentives for petroleum service
contractors. These bills were referred to the committee on energy,
where he sits as vice chair.
Bills on the suspension of
excise taxes and value-added tax on petroleum and petroleum products
were also referred to the ways and means committee, which he chairs.
The Gatchalian family was
also earlier linked to at least nine offshore companies, according
to the Pandora Papers. The family’s legal counsel claimed that the
offshore companies were incorporated for “legitimate investment
purposes” with plans to venture into “global trading.”
Gatchalian’s other backers
included Sergio Ortiz-Luis and wife Margarita, who chipped in P9.5
million and P2 million, respectively, to his campaign.
Sergio is the president
and chief executive officer of Philippine Exporters Confederation,
Inc. and chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and
Industry. He also sits on the board of Gatchalian-owned businesses,
including Waterfront Philippines, Inc.
Waterfront subsidiaries
won government contracts worth P234.5 million between January 2021
and March 2023, according to data from the Philippine Government
Electronic Procurement System (Philgeps).
Of these, 86.7 percent
were sealed through direct contracting and negotiated procurement.
Direct contracting does
not require submission of voluminous bidding documents, such as
price quotation or a preliminary (pro-forma) invoice with conditions
of sale. Negotiated procurement, on the other hand, is resorted to
under “extraordinary circumstances” such as two failed biddings.
The law distinguishes
between individual and corporate donors, but Lerona-Camitan said it
is “a red flag” if there is a “direct and causal link” between an
individual donor and a company that holds government contracts.
“This would be an indirect
violation of the Comelec prohibition,” she said. “What cannot be
done directly cannot also be done indirectly.”
The Omnibus Election Code
prohibits natural and juridical persons who hold contracts or
subcontracts to supply the government with goods and services from
making campaign contributions.
Parents for Zubiri,
Ejercito
The parents of Zubiri and
Ejercito also poured money into their campaign, propelling them into
the winner’s circle. Zubiri ranked eighth with 18.7 million votes,
while Ejercito placed 10th with 15.8 million votes.
Zubiri’s mother Maria Asuncion and his mother-in-law Lourdes Tan
donated P20 million each to his campaign.
His other top donor is businessman Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. who
also gave P20 million.
Laurel also contributed P30 million to Partido Federal ng Pilipinas,
the political party chaired by now President Ferdinand “Bongbong”
Marcos, Jr.; and nearly P8.75 million worth of airtime in GMA
Network for Padilla, SOCEs showed.
Laurel is president of Frabelle Group, which ventures into deep-sea
fishing and aquaculture, food manufacturing and processing, cold
storage, shipyard operations, and real estate, among others.
Frabelle Shipyard Corp., a subsidiary, won six different contracts
from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) between January 2021 and
March 2023 totaling P15.69 million, according to Philgeps quarterly
reports.
Laurel also has interests in the energy sector through Markham
Resources Corp., which develops hydroelectric energy projects in
northern Luzon and in Mindanao.
After the elections, Laurel was appointed as a member of the
agriculture group of the Private Sector Advisory Council that was
formed in July 2022. The group was expected to help the government
address food security issues. Mr. Marcos concurrently serves as
agriculture secretary.
Antonio Tan and his son Miguel Alissandro also donated P10 million
each to Zubiri’s campaign. They are the corporate secretary and
president, respectively, of real estate company MVT Group and
cladding firm Fasclad, Inc.
Ejercito, for his part, disclosed getting P20 million from his
father, former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada, and P10 million
from his mother, former San Juan City mayor Guia Guanzon Gomez.
The senator also received P10 million from Edward William Tan,
founder and director of the Brent Group, distributor of liquefied
petroleum gas and other petroleum products, among others.
Ejercito called for the suspension of excise tax on fuel to mitigate
soaring prices of petroleum products during the campaign.
Meanwhile, Ejercito’s brother Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada did not
report receiving support from the former president. He identified
several media outfits as donors in his SOCE. The outfits denied
this.
Estrada secured the 12th spot with 15.1 million votes.
Cousin, sibling support Hontiveros, Cayetano
Reelectionist Sen. Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros reported a
P3-million contribution from her cousin Marianne, former chair of
AirAsia, Inc., while returning Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano disclosed
receiving P500,000 each from his brother Rene Carl and sister-in-law
Mary Bianca Calalang.
Outside the family, Cayetano also benefited from the contributions
of big business, including P10 million from Jaime Santos dela Rosa
of Puregold Price Club, Inc.
Puregold was awarded government contracts between January 2021 and
March 2023 worth P1.67 billion, according to Philgeps data.
Cayetano’s other donors included businessmen Jorge Villacorta
Pascual, Jr. of JJ Drilltek Corp. and Danilo Michael Yamsuan of
Elaia Green Vehicles, each donating P10 million.
Yamsuan is the first cousin of Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Brian
Raymund Yamsuan, who also chipped in P10 million to Cayetano’s
kitty.
Hontiveros placed 11th in the race with 15.4 million votes, while
Cayetano came in seventh with 19.3 million votes.
Self-funded campaign for Senate neophytes
Villar and Tulfo financed their own campaigns in their first bid for
a Senate seat, finishing sixth and fourth in the race and garnering
19.5 million votes and 23.4 million votes, respectively.
Villar’s campaign cost him P131.86 million. He is the son of real
estate mogul Manuel “Manny” Villar, Jr., who topped Forbes’ list of
Filipino billionaires in 2023 with a net worth of US$8.6 billion.
Tulfo, a prominent and feisty broadcast personality, meanwhile,
reported spending P38.74 million on his campaign.
His family is no stranger to politics and governance.
His wife Jocelyn Pua and son Ralph Wendell Tulfo are both members of
the House of Representatives, representing ACT-CIS partylist group
and the 2nd district of Quezon City, respectively.
His sister Wanda Tulfo Teo was the tourism chief for two years
during the Duterte administration, while his brother Erwin Tulfo had
a short stint as social welfare secretary during the first few
months of the Marcos administration in 2022.
While self-funded campaigns may lead to greater autonomy and
minimize external influence when a candidate gets elected,
legislating or encouraging such may be considered “anti-poor,”
Lerona-Camitan said.
“It would in effect bar less fortunate candidates from running for
public office. Additionally, it would undermine the well-protected
principle on equal representation enshrined under our Constitution,”
she said.
Padilla’s ‘secret weapon’ not disclosed in SOCE
Padilla, who topped the race with 26.6 million votes, identified his
biggest donor as Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade, who pumped P10
million worth of airtime in GMA Network for the candidate.
Tugade, son of former Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, was
appointed Land Transportation Office chief in November 2022,
following a weeks-long stint as acting general manager of the Manila
International Airport Authority.
In August 2022, Padilla proposed a cable car project to help address
traffic congestion in Metro Manila. In the same month, a bill was
filed by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. for the creation of a
“mobility czar” office that will address transport and traffic
issues. A similar bill was filed the following month by Estrada.
Both Revilla and Estrada faced plunder and graft charges in relation
to the multi-billion “pork barrel” scam.
The measures were referred to the committees on public services,
constitutional amendments, and finance. Padilla chairs the committee
on constitutional amendments.
In a social media post in June last year, Padilla shared that he
owed his victory to former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, her
husband Jose Miguel “Mike” Arroyo, and their son Juan Miguel “Mikey”
Arroyo.
Padilla called them his “secret weapon.”
“Ngayon naman eleksyon, nabalitaan ni ninang (Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo)
wala akong logistics. Nagsagawa siya ng mga conference at convention
para sa akin,” Padilla posted.
“Inikot ako sa Pampanga at sa Iloilo. Sagot lahat ni FG (Mike
Arroyo). Wala akong kagastos-gastos. Kaya ang naging katapos-taposan
(sic) number 1 ako sa Pampanga! At kahit hostile and Iloilo sa
Uniteam, ako ay nakakuha ng mataas na boto,” he said.
However, Padilla did not include any of the Arroyos in his campaign
finance disclosures. He listed only 15 individual and corporate
donors.
This should prompt a Comelec investigation, said Guia. “All
donations need to be reported; that is the law. Violation is an
election offense.”
Lente executive director Rona Caritos agreed. But Caritos, a lawyer,
also acknowledged that the poll body’s campaign finance office “is
undermanned, understaffed, [and] the skill set of most of the
individuals [comprising] the office… is not compatible with their
duties and functions.”
Gov’t contractors, new appointees
Returning Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero and reelectionist Sen. Joel
Villanueva benefited from the donations of government contractors.
Escudero finished fifth in the race with 20.3 million votes, and
Villanueva ninth, with 18.5 million votes.
Escudero received P30 million from Lawrence Lubiano, president of
Centerways Construction and Development, Inc. The amount is less
than 1 percent of the construction firm’s awarded contracts.
Centerways bagged P5.75 billion worth of contracts between January
2021 and March 2023 from Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
offices in the Bicol region, according to Philgeps data.
At least P2.43 billion worth of DPWH projects awarded to Centerways
was undertaken in Sorsogon province, where Escudero served as
governor from 2019 to 2022.
Maynard Ngu, chief executive officer of Cosmic Technologies, Inc.
(Cherry Mobile), also contributed P30 million to Escudero’s
senatorial comeback. Ngu also donated mobile phones worth P1 million
to Padilla in kind.
Between January 2021 and March 2023, Ngu’s company won P1.73 billion
worth of contracts from local government units and the Department of
Education.
Lubiano and Ngu are among the top five donors in the 2022 senatorial
race.
Escudero also received P10 million from Arnel Isilen Peil of A.I.P.
Construction, which won P1.74 billion worth of government contracts
between January 2021 to March 2023, Philgeps data showed.
Escudero’s donors got presidential appointments after the May 2022
vote.
Ngu was appointed special envoy to China for trade, investment, and
tourism in March. Leo Tereso Magno, who donated P10 million to
Escudero, was also appointed presidential assistant for Eastern
Mindanao in November last year.
Magno, board chairman and chief operating officer of the Rizal
Memorial Colleges, said his office cannot approve projects and
contracts but is tasked to monitor and evaluate the implementation
of such in the region.
Josue Gocella Tesado and Jessimar Catatista Panisales, both linked
to Davao-based construction and trucking firms with government
contracts, also donated P10 million each to Escudero’s campaign.
Tesado and Panisales, respectively, are secretary and treasurer of
Maxan Construction & Trucking Services, Inc., according to
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) records.
Maxan bagged P819 million worth of government contracts between
January 2021 and March 2023, according to Philgeps data. Nearly 85
percent of this amount, or P693.84 million, are for hauling services
of garbage and shredded currency notes.
Tesado also leads the San Josue Group, which ventures into real
estate and leasing, metal roofing manufacturing, container yard
operations, and banana plantations, among others.
Meanwhile, Villanueva received P20 million from a certain Ben Co.
Real estate firm New San Jose Builders, Inc. (NSJBI), founded by
housing czar Jose “Jerry” Acuzar, also donated P20 million to the
campaign of Villanueva.
NSJBI emerged as the top corporate donor in the senatorial race. It
supported only Villanueva.
Lerona-Camitan acknowledged that “[m]aintaining impartiality in the
face of direct or indirect influence from campaign donors can be
challenging.”
But she said a public official’s decision-making “should never be
swayed” because his or her authority “stems from the collective will
of the majority who elected them, rather than the financial
contributions they received during the campaign period.”
The election lawyer said it should be incumbent upon public
officials “to refuse support from persons who may have potential
conflict of interest or from those people who may have business
interests in their campaign.”
Poll watchdogs have repeatedly called for stronger transparency and
accountability legislation. Pending since the 17th Congress, a
proposed “Comelec integrity bill” seeks to reinforce the
independence of the poll body by providing office spaces separate
from local governments and appropriating funds from the annual
government budget, among others.
As of March this year, a technical working group has been formed to
deliberate on the measure.