DTI seizes almost
P300K prohibited vape products in Valenzuela City ops
|
Consumer
Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Atty. Ruth B. Castelo,
DTI- Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) Director Atty. Fhillip
D. Sawali, and Mayor Weslie T. Gatchalian inspecting vape
products in Valenzuela, on 04 May 2023.
By
DTI-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau
May 11, 2023
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry - Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau
(DTI-FTEB) seized 923 units of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine
products, and novel tobacco products worth P255,940.00 during its
focused enforcement operation in Valenzuela City, on 04 May 2023.
Consumer Protection Group
(CPG) Undersecretary Atty. Ruth B. Castelo and DTI-FTEB Director
Atty. Fhillip D. Sawali led the inspection of vape products being
sold by seven (7) vape stores in Valenzuela City.
Valenzuela City Mayor
Weslie T. Gatchalian is also present in the said activity,
expressing his full support for DTI’s enforcement efforts.
Three (3) non-conforming
shops were issued a Notice of Violation (NOV), and they were
required to submit a written explanation within 48 hours from
receipt of the NOV.
The common violations of
non-compliant vape establishments are the failure to post the
minimum age requirement, the absence of point-of-sale signage, and
the sale of vapor products that are appealing to minors, such as
those with fruit, candy, and dessert flavors; and/or packaging that
features cartoon characters, and the sale and promotion of the said
products within one hundred(100) meters from any point of perimeter
of a school, playground, or other facility frequented by minors.
During the course of the
DTI’s operations, the City Government of Valenzuela conducted an
inspection, and two (2) the monitored vape stores were issued with a
closure order for operating without a business permit.
USec. Atty. Castelo
emphasized that the significant result of the enforcement operation
in Valenzuela and the accomplishment of the campaign against
violators of R.A. No. 11900 and its IRR in the National Capital
Region (NCR), reflect the dedication and commitment of the DTI to
protecting consumers and ensuring that products prohibited in
RA11900 are not sold in blatant contravention of the law.
“The DTI enforcement teams
regularly conduct steadfast surveillance monitoring and enforcement
operations in all cities of the National Capital Region (NCR) to
ensure that appropriate actions are being taken against violators of
R.A. No. 11900 and its IRR, and that prohibited vape products being
sold are seized to safeguard consumers, especially minors,” said
USec. Atty. Castelo.
Meanwhile, Valenzuela City
Mayor Gatchalian, the former Deputy Speaker of the 18th Congress and
co-sponsor of the vape law commits to the City Government’s
obligation of regulating vape shops.
“Valenzuela City stands
with the DTI in protecting consumer rights and welfare. We
appreciate their efforts in implementing RA 11900, and rest assured
that this local government unit is also doing its best to ensure
that vape shops are operating with business permits and other
documentary requirements,” Mayor Gatchalian underscored.
With DTI-FTEB as the CPG’s
implementing arm, Director Atty. Sawali welcomes and commends the
support of other government agencies such as the City Government of
Valenzuela in enforcing RA 11900 and its IRR, and upholding consumer
protection and welfare.
As of 02 May 2023, the
enforcement teams have already monitored and visited 427 physical
vape stores. Consequent to surveillance, the enforcement teams
conducted physical validation where 139 firms were found to be
compliant, while 171 firms were issued with Show Cause Orders (SCO)
and Notices of Violation (NOV), mandating non-compliant firms to
submit a written explanation within 48 hours from their receipt of
SCOs and NOVs. The 117 monitored stores, however, were either closed
or no longer selling vape products.
Alongside its enforcement
operations among physical stores, the DTI-FTEB Online Monitoring
Unit (OMU) has also intensified its monitoring initiatives,
resulting in 17,828 monitored online vape stores. Of these, 93
online stores were found to be compliant, while 17,735 were
non-compliant.
Out of the non-compliant
online stores, only 98 have valid addresses and have been subjected
to validation and physical inspection. During the physical
inspection, 32 NOVs were issued while the rest were either closed or
cannot be located.
Recognizing the challenge
of regulating vape products in online platforms, 30 SCOs were issued
to different online platforms notifying that there are online
merchants selling or offering for sale vape products that do not
conform with RA 11900 and its IRR. They were given 48 hours from
receipt thereof to submit a written explanation.
The OMU is monitoring
seven (7) major online platforms and 14 company websites daily.
Through the combined
efforts of the on-the-ground and online enforcement teams, there are
already 57 formal charges filed against violators of R.A. No. 11900
and its IRR. A case has also been filed against one of the largest
e-commerce platforms in the country.
RA 11900 lapsed into law
on July 25, 2022. The IRR was issued on 05 December 2022, published
in Philippine Star and Pilipino Star Ngayon on 13 December 2022, and
took effect on 28 December 2022, 15 days after publication. The law
vests the regulatory jurisdiction over vapes and other novel tobacco
products to the DTI, while providing complementary roles to other
government agencies particularly, the Department of Health (DOH),
Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR),
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of
Education (DepEd), and Local Government Units (LGUs).
On top of confiscated vape
products, the nationwide campaign of DTI against uncertified items
in the market is highlighted by the intensified enforcement of
products under technical regulations mandating compliance with
Philippine Standard Certification Mark Schemes, particularly
Department Administrative Order No. 02, Series of 2007.
The DTI-FTEB has already
monitored 1,078 firms, from January to April 2023, resulting in the
sealing of 22,286 units of uncertified consumer products worth
P10,553,762.80.
To protect consumers or
potential buyers of electrical and electronic products; mechanical
or building and construction materials; and chemical and other
consumer products and systems, DTI – Bureau of Philippine Standards
(DTI-BPS) covered products and systems through implementing
Mandatory Product Certification Schemes: the Philippine Standard
(PS) Quality and/or Safety Certification Mark Licensing Scheme and
the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Certification Scheme.
The DTI urges consumers to
report violators of retailers, distributors, and manufacturers that
sell uncertified items, through the Consumer Care Hotline at DTI
(1-384) or consumercare@dti.gov.ph.