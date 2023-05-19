High-powered
firearm seized in Gandara, Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 19, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The troops of the 87th Infantry Battalion was engaged in
an armed encounter with members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG)
at Barangay Mabuhay, Gandara, Samar early morning of May 17, 2023.
The government troops were
conducting a Focused Military Operations (FMO) when a firefight
ensued between the troops of 87IB and more or less ten CNTs
operating in the area.
Seized during the
encounter were one Bushmaster rifle, two M16 rifle magazines and a
backpack with personal belongings.
The Commanding Officer of
the 87th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Luzelito Betinol
renewed his call to the remaining CPP-NPA to abandon their armed
struggle, lay down their arms, and return to the folds of the law.
“The government already
prepared programs that will help the former rebels as they will
reintegrate back into the community. The government is sincere in
helping them start their life anew,” Lt.Col. Betinol expressed.
Meanwhile, the 8th
Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo lauded
the accomplishment of 87IB and vowed to continue the Army's
intensive operations against the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs).
“I congratulate the troops
of 87IB for their contribution to our fight in ending the local
communist armed conflict. To our constituents in Eastern Visayas,
rest assured that we will continue our relentless efforts of
ensuring peace and security and putting an end to the decades-long
problem of insurgency,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo emphasized.