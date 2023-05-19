News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
High-powered firearm seized in Gandara, Samar clash

recovered weapon from NPA

By DPAO, 8ID PA
May 19, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The troops of the 87th Infantry Battalion was engaged in an armed encounter with members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) at Barangay Mabuhay, Gandara, Samar early morning of May 17, 2023.

The government troops were conducting a Focused Military Operations (FMO) when a firefight ensued between the troops of 87IB and more or less ten CNTs operating in the area.

Seized during the encounter were one Bushmaster rifle, two M16 rifle magazines and a backpack with personal belongings.

The Commanding Officer of the 87th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Luzelito Betinol renewed his call to the remaining CPP-NPA to abandon their armed struggle, lay down their arms, and return to the folds of the law.

“The government already prepared programs that will help the former rebels as they will reintegrate back into the community. The government is sincere in helping them start their life anew,” Lt.Col. Betinol expressed.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo lauded the accomplishment of 87IB and vowed to continue the Army's intensive operations against the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs).

“I congratulate the troops of 87IB for their contribution to our fight in ending the local communist armed conflict. To our constituents in Eastern Visayas, rest assured that we will continue our relentless efforts of ensuring peace and security and putting an end to the decades-long problem of insurgency,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo emphasized.

 

 