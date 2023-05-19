High-powered firearm seized in Gandara, Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 19, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The troops of the 87th Infantry Battalion was engaged in an armed encounter with members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) at Barangay Mabuhay, Gandara, Samar early morning of May 17, 2023.

The government troops were conducting a Focused Military Operations (FMO) when a firefight ensued between the troops of 87IB and more or less ten CNTs operating in the area.

Seized during the encounter were one Bushmaster rifle, two M16 rifle magazines and a backpack with personal belongings.

The Commanding Officer of the 87th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Luzelito Betinol renewed his call to the remaining CPP-NPA to abandon their armed struggle, lay down their arms, and return to the folds of the law.

“The government already prepared programs that will help the former rebels as they will reintegrate back into the community. The government is sincere in helping them start their life anew,” Lt.Col. Betinol expressed.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo lauded the accomplishment of 87IB and vowed to continue the Army's intensive operations against the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs).