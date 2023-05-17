On Slater Young:
Sexual fantasy and Christian morality
By
LANCE PATRICK C. ENAD**
May 17, 2023
About three weeks before the Slater Young turmoil broke out, an
interesting debate came out in Youtube between Matt Frad, a Catholic
influencer and Dennis Prager, an Orthodox Jew pundit. In the debate,
Prager argued that it was not in se immoral to sexually fantasize
about persons or to view pornography (PROVIDED that no exploitation
was involved -eg, annimated) so long as this was not acted out as
immoral sexual behavior. This is because the ethics of the Law of
Moses is in principle, behavioral. Frad, however, argued that such
was inherently immoral using of course the words of Christ in Mathew
5;28 and arguing that pornography damages the individual and
contributes exploitation (which although relevant, is really a
slippery-slope argument)-a position mainly based on Catholic
Morality.
At the outset, it was too bad that Frad, as he admitted, was not
able to argue as well as he could have and was constantly caught off
guard by the sharp mind of Prager. The debate left the impression
that Dennis Prager seemed like the Ethics of Ancient Philosophy
(perhaps Aristotle) without the Christian Faith while Frad
represented Moral Theology (though he wasn’t able to argue very
well).
Interestingly, in the said debate, Prager made a distinction between
lust and sexual desire -but that's not relevant as of the moment.
Nonetheless, it does bring to the table some interesting questions
in ethics and moral philosophy as well as some distinctions between
moral theology (or Christian ethics).
Christ, in Mt 5:28, said that “whoever looks at a woman lustfully
commits adultery in his heart.” However, it is important to note
that He preceded this with the phrase that “However, this I say to
you.” This notes that before he gave this new interpretation of the
Law of Moses (or to be theologically consistent, perfected the Law),
this was not how it was interpreted. Hence, Sexual Thoughts only
began to be recognized to be sinful when Christ revealed them to be
so. In other words, sexual thoughts are only sinful in Christian
Ethics or in Moral Theology but not in Moral Philosophy. This is
because the law of Moses which is the interpretation of the Ten
Commandments, are the privileged expression of Natural Moral Law or
Moral Law without yet the light of Christian Faith -hence Christ
gave the Beatitudes in his ethical teachings to supplement the Ten
Commandments (a subject perhaps more appropriate on another article
about a Christian Gentleman).
Thus, just as pride is a virtue in the moral philosophy of Aristotle
but a sin in the moral theology of Thomas Aquinas, Sexual Fantasy
insofar as natural moral philosophy is concerned, not inherently
wrong (although it can be under certain circumstances such as
exploitation) but is only a sin in Christian Morality.
In short, insofar as Moral Philosophy is concerned, there is nothing
wrong with Slater Young’s statement about men fantasizing about
women -so long as this does not involve trafficking or abuse or
other such circumstances. Slater Young’s statement is only wrong for
those who hold to Christian Morality -who profess faith in Christ.
Slater seems to be, at best, a cultural catholic rather than a
devout one -though rooting for him to be so.
The funny thing however, is this: will those (especially the woke
mob) who strongly reacted against Slater Young’s statement on the
basis of Christian Morality be also willing to profess the other
tenets of Christian Morality on perhaps -abortion, homosexuality,
divorce, etc.- and not just cherry pick? Christian Morality goes
beyond the observance of natural law but is calls even further into
self-sacrificing love as expressed in the Beatitudes.
**Lance Patrick Enad, A Cebuano in Manila, Bachelor of Philosophy,
Student of Theology.