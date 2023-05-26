Top CTG leader in EV captured in a joint law enforcement operation in Bulacan

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 26, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The AFP and PNP conducted a joint law enforcement operation that led to the apprehension of Rosita Solayao Taboy alias Laling, the former Secretary of Regional Organizational Department (ROD) and member of Executive Committee (EXECOM) of Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan earlier today, May 26, 2023.

Alias Laling, also a staff of the National Finance Commission of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People’s Army - National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) was apprehended together with her party husband alias Beto, a demolition expert of the National Operations Command of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

Troops seized in their possession a one cal. 45 pistol, one cal.38 pistol, one commercial C4 bomb, blasting caps, assorted cellphones, laptop and subversive documents.

Alias Laling and alias Beto are responsible for numerous atrocities committed in the Eastern Visayas region, including the burning of Smart Communication tower in Catbalogan City, Samar on January 06, 2000; the assassination of Cafgu Active Auxillary (CAA) Danilo Nuguit last September 27, 2006; and the ambush of military personnel that resulted in the death of 10 soldiers and a 9 year-old civilian named Joven Cabe on December 14, 2010.

In a statement, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo, the Commander of 8ID said that the EVRPC’s downfall is now more evident as its top leaders are either captured, surrendered or killed.

“The arrest of couple, alias Laling and alias Beto, is another victory for the combined efforts of PNP and AFP in pursuit of peace and security. This is a great development in attaining justice in honor with the victims of violence perpetrated by the CPP-NPA in Eastern Visayas,” Ligayo expressed.