Top CTG leader in
EV captured in a joint law enforcement operation in Bulacan
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
May 26, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The AFP and PNP conducted a joint law enforcement
operation that led to the apprehension of Rosita Solayao Taboy alias
Laling, the former Secretary of Regional Organizational Department
(ROD) and member of Executive Committee (EXECOM) of Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
earlier today, May 26, 2023.
Alias Laling, also a staff
of the National Finance Commission of the Communist Party of the
Philippines - New People’s Army - National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF)
was apprehended together with her party husband alias Beto, a
demolition expert of the National Operations Command of the
CPP-NPA-NDF.
Troops seized in their
possession a one cal. 45 pistol, one cal.38 pistol, one commercial
C4 bomb, blasting caps, assorted cellphones, laptop and subversive
documents.
Alias Laling and alias
Beto are responsible for numerous atrocities committed in the
Eastern Visayas region, including the burning of Smart Communication
tower in Catbalogan City, Samar on January 06, 2000; the
assassination of Cafgu Active Auxillary (CAA) Danilo Nuguit last
September 27, 2006; and the ambush of military personnel that
resulted in the death of 10 soldiers and a 9 year-old civilian named
Joven Cabe on December 14, 2010.
In a statement, Major
General Camilo Z Ligayo, the Commander of 8ID said that the EVRPC’s
downfall is now more evident as its top leaders are either captured,
surrendered or killed.
“The arrest of couple,
alias Laling and alias Beto, is another victory for the combined
efforts of PNP and AFP in pursuit of peace and security. This is a
great development in attaining justice in honor with the victims of
violence perpetrated by the CPP-NPA in Eastern Visayas,” Ligayo
expressed.
The arrested personalities
are facing multiple criminal cases and have a standing warrant of
arrest for multiple murder issued by Municipal Trial Court (MTC) of
Basey, Samar on October 08, 1990, multiple frustrated murder issued
by MTC of Paranas, Samar on July 11, 1995 and frustrated murder
issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 21 in Laoang, Northern Samar.