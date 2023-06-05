PEZA approves P14.933
Billion investments in May
By
Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)
June 5, 2023
PASAY City – On
track to attain its conservative 10% growth target for the year, the
Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Board has greenlighted 20
new and expansion projects in May expected to bring in P14.933
Billion investments.
PEZA Director General
Tereso O. Panga reported, “This brings PEZA’s total approved
investments for the Jan-May period to P48.027 Billion, which is
153.74% higher as compared to the P18.928 Billion in the same period
in 2022.”
Breakdown of
approvals
Among these 20 projects
approved by the Board last May 26, 11 are into export manufacturing,
seven (7) IT, one (1) facility, and one (1) ecozone development.
These projects will be
located in Makati, Pasig, Taguig, Baguio, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas,
Laguna, Cebu, Iloilo, and South Cotabato.
The biggest project
pre-qualified by the PEZA Board for FIRB approval is engaged in the
manufacturing of solar wafer cells with Maxeon 7 technology to be
located in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, with investments worth P11.633
Billion.
Moreover, these projects
are expected to generate about US$293.55 Million exports and create
4,480 direct jobs.
According to DG Panga, “We
are continuously seeing an uptrend with our investment approvals as
we enter the first half of the year, and we are more aggressive in
our initiatives to help our investors make the Philippines their
smart investment choice, taking the cue from President Ferdinand
Marcos Jr. who has been most active in promoting the Philippines in
his outbound missions.”
Whole-of-government approach
Adapting a
whole-of-government approach, PEZA is constantly partnering with
government agencies and various industry associations to address the
pain points that hinder investors to unlock the untapped potentials
of the Philippines.
PEZA met with Finance
Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, Commission on Election (COMELEC)
Chairman George Garcia, and National Economic and Development
Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan to discuss the concerns
of our investors and present our initiatives in support of the
investment attraction and facilitation strategy of the government to
bring in the much-needed FDIs to the country. PEZA also discussed
with Senator Loren Legarda for creation of more ecozones in Antique
and other provinces nationwide to spur countryside development.
“We also signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Information
and Communications Technology (DICT) to ramp up digitalization in
government to ensure fast and efficient delivery of services to the
public and to carry out Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual's
directive to adopt digital transformation to boost the country's
competitiveness as investment destination particularly for high-tech
and innovator accelerator companies,” explained DG Panga.
To further these efforts,
PEZA is also engaging with some of its growth champions in
government, partner investment promotion agencies, and foreign
chambers in strengthening the ecozone development program to be able
to attract strategic and big-ticket investments in the country.
PEZA continues to serve as
a testament to government's successful investment and export-led
growth strategy. Out of the total 3,431 registered business
enterprises (excluding multi-sites), 98% are export-oriented; only
2% are domestic-oriented (into manufacturing). In terms of sales
ratio, 94% are export sales while 6% are local sales.
As efficiency-seeking
investors that compete in the global export market, PEZA locators
account for 82% of the country's total annual commodity exports and
60% of services exports.
With this, the PEZA Chief
assured that “We vow to continuously perform our mandate to the best
of our ability and help the administration in achieving its bid for
the country to graduate to upper-middle income status within the
term of President Marcos.