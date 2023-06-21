DPWH-Biliran DEO holds
mid-year contractors’ meeting
By
DPWH-Biliran
June 21, 2023
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) conducts mid-year contractors’ meeting led
by OIC-District Engineer (DE) Alfredo L. Bollido on June 08, 2023.
The said meeting was
attended by Assistant District Engineer (ADE) Irwin L. Antonio, Engr.
Luisito Filemon A. Abad, Chief of Construction Section, Engr.
Reynaldo P. Peñaflor, Chief of Quality Assurance Section, project
engineers, technical personnel and various contractors of the
district.
Emphasized during the
monthly coordination meeting is the District’s physical and
financial accomplishment and plans for a faster and smoother project
implementation.
“This meeting is a series
or a cycle because we want to help you to have an efficient project
implementation in the District,” ADE Antonio said to the
Contractors.
ADE Antonio reported that
the district office ranked 2nd for Absorptive Capacity (AC)
garnering 92.85% as of May 31, 2023. AC is measured by the ability
to obligate the allotments received from DPWH Central Office and
Department of Budget and Management and it is determined by dividing
the total obligation incurred with the total allotment of the
district allocated budget for infrastructure for the current year.
Meanwhile, DPWH-Biliran
DEO ranked 3rd for the Current Disbursement Rate (DR) and 5th for
the Previous Year (PY) DR, regionwide as of May 31, 2023.
ADE Antonio revealed that
although the district office has been included in the top five
ranking, DPWH-Biliran DEO failed to meet the 30% target rate for
current DR and 60% target rate for Previous Year (PY) DR, garnering
only 26.71% and 53.80%, respectively.
To improve the district’s
disbursement rating, OIC-DE Bollido urged the contractors to have
their liaison officer to facilitate their documents for efficient
and faster billing process.
OIC-DE Bollido also
ordered the contractors to speed up its on-going projects while the
weather is still suitable for construction activities.
“We are now on the onset
of rainy season, so don’t let this affect your physical
accomplishment because it will also affect your financial aspect.
Avail the good weather and speed up the implementation,” OIC-DE
Bollido emphasized to the contractors.
To avoid delays, OIC-DE
Bollido advised the contractors as well as the project engineers to
have a monthly accomplishment plan to be followed/ implemented in
order to meet the desired targets.