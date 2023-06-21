News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
DPWH-Biliran DEO holds mid-year contractors’ meeting

By DPWH-Biliran
June 21, 2023

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) conducts mid-year contractors’ meeting led by OIC-District Engineer (DE) Alfredo L. Bollido on June 08, 2023.

The said meeting was attended by Assistant District Engineer (ADE) Irwin L. Antonio, Engr. Luisito Filemon A. Abad, Chief of Construction Section, Engr. Reynaldo P. Peñaflor, Chief of Quality Assurance Section, project engineers, technical personnel and various contractors of the district.

Emphasized during the monthly coordination meeting is the District’s physical and financial accomplishment and plans for a faster and smoother project implementation.

“This meeting is a series or a cycle because we want to help you to have an efficient project implementation in the District,” ADE Antonio said to the Contractors.

ADE Antonio reported that the district office ranked 2nd for Absorptive Capacity (AC) garnering 92.85% as of May 31, 2023. AC is measured by the ability to obligate the allotments received from DPWH Central Office and Department of Budget and Management and it is determined by dividing the total obligation incurred with the total allotment of the district allocated budget for infrastructure for the current year.

Meanwhile, DPWH-Biliran DEO ranked 3rd for the Current Disbursement Rate (DR) and 5th for the Previous Year (PY) DR, regionwide as of May 31, 2023.

ADE Antonio revealed that although the district office has been included in the top five ranking, DPWH-Biliran DEO failed to meet the 30% target rate for current DR and 60% target rate for Previous Year (PY) DR, garnering only 26.71% and 53.80%, respectively.

To improve the district’s disbursement rating, OIC-DE Bollido urged the contractors to have their liaison officer to facilitate their documents for efficient and faster billing process.

OIC-DE Bollido also ordered the contractors to speed up its on-going projects while the weather is still suitable for construction activities.

“We are now on the onset of rainy season, so don’t let this affect your physical accomplishment because it will also affect your financial aspect. Avail the good weather and speed up the implementation,” OIC-DE Bollido emphasized to the contractors.

To avoid delays, OIC-DE Bollido advised the contractors as well as the project engineers to have a monthly accomplishment plan to be followed/ implemented in order to meet the desired targets.

 

 