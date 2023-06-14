Municipal Peace and Order Council discuss anti-insurgency efforts in Las Navas, N. Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 14, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division together with the members of Las Navas Peace and Order Council convened the peace and order council meeting held at Municipal Hall, Las Navas, Northern Samar on June 14, 2023.

The purpose of the said meeting is to address issues and concerns that affect the sustainability of peace and development in the municipality.

The meeting was attended by Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander, 8ID; Colonel Efren Morados, Commander, 803rd Brigade; Congressman Harris Christopher Ongchuan, Northern Samar 2nd District Representative; Mayor Arlito Tan, Municipal Mayor of Las Navas, DILG and PNP.

Discussed during the said meeting was the contribution of Municipal and Barangay Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in the campaign of ending the insurgency problem.

In his message, 8ID Commander Major General Camilo Z Ligayo expressed his gratitude to the members of the peace and order council of Las Navas for their significant contributions in achieving the improved peace and order in the municipality.

"Be a leader to your barangay, military is not the solution, our convergence of effort is the key in solving the insurgency here in Las Navas," Ligayo expressed.

Meanwhile, Congressman Harris Christopher Ongchuan, Northern Samar 2nd District representative encouraged everyone to work hand in hand and be part of ending the local communist armed conflict.

"I have seen the problems and the root causes that we need to address. Let’s help each other to solve the insurgency and together we can unite towards socio-economic development," Ongchuan said.

Las Navas Mayor Arlito Tan also praised the efforts of the Government in delivering the basic government services and addressing the issues in the community.

“Totoo iyan na tayo ay biktima ng mga NPA dahil sa sobrang takot pero ngayon sa magandang pamamalakad sa gobyerno sa tulong ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, nag-iba na. Ngayon, dito sa Las Navas marami na ang nag surrender lalo na ang mga Yunit Milisya pati mga full-timer. Kaya tayo’y magkaisa at magtulungan na upang tuluyan nang makamit natin ang kapayapaan,” Tan said.