Municipal Peace and
Order Council discuss anti-insurgency efforts in Las Navas, N. Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 14, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division together
with the members of Las Navas Peace and Order Council convened the
peace and order council meeting held at Municipal Hall, Las Navas,
Northern Samar on June 14, 2023.
The purpose of the said
meeting is to address issues and concerns that affect the
sustainability of peace and development in the municipality.
The meeting was attended
by Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander, 8ID; Colonel Efren
Morados, Commander, 803rd Brigade; Congressman Harris Christopher
Ongchuan, Northern Samar 2nd District Representative; Mayor Arlito
Tan, Municipal Mayor of Las Navas, DILG and PNP.
Discussed during the said
meeting was the contribution of Municipal and Barangay Task Force to
End Local Communist Armed Conflict in the campaign of ending the
insurgency problem.
In his message, 8ID
Commander Major General Camilo Z Ligayo expressed his gratitude to
the members of the peace and order council of Las Navas for their
significant contributions in achieving the improved peace and order
in the municipality.
"Be a leader to your
barangay, military is not the solution, our convergence of effort is
the key in solving the insurgency here in Las Navas," Ligayo
expressed.
Meanwhile, Congressman
Harris Christopher Ongchuan, Northern Samar 2nd District
representative encouraged everyone to work hand in hand and be part
of ending the local communist armed conflict.
"I have seen the problems
and the root causes that we need to address. Let’s help each other
to solve the insurgency and together we can unite towards
socio-economic development," Ongchuan said.
Las Navas Mayor Arlito Tan
also praised the efforts of the Government in delivering the basic
government services and addressing the issues in the community.
“Totoo iyan na tayo ay
biktima ng mga NPA dahil sa sobrang takot pero ngayon sa magandang
pamamalakad sa gobyerno sa tulong ng Armed Forces of the
Philippines, nag-iba na. Ngayon, dito sa Las Navas marami na ang nag
surrender lalo na ang mga Yunit Milisya pati mga full-timer. Kaya
tayo’y magkaisa at magtulungan na upang tuluyan nang makamit natin
ang kapayapaan,” Tan said.
The town of Las Navas is a
recipient of a P17.93M farm-to-market road and a P20M-worth Level ll
Water System under the Support to Barangay Development Program (SBDP),
one of the programs of the government that aims to bring progress to
former conflict-prone communities.