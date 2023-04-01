Karapatan: Cordillera
ELCAC resolution violates right to freedom of association
Press Release
June 14, 2023
QUEZON CITY –
Karapatan strongly condemns Resolution No. 2023-04 issued by the
PTF-ELCAC (Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict) of Kalinga province entitled "A Resolution Strongly Urging
All Cities and Municipalities of Kalinga to Require All Entities
Representing Themselves as Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) to
Secure Permission from LGUs Concerned Before the Conduct of Any
Activity in the LGU." The same resolution includes a list issued by
the Philippine Army 50th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army (IBPA)
of 18 Cordillera-based NGOs labelled as "sectoral front
organizations" of the communist movement.
The red-tagged
organizations on the list range from Karapatan’s chapter, the
Cordillera Human Rights Alliance, the progressive multi-sectoral
Cordillera Peoples Alliance to LGBTQ rights organization Bahaghari.
They are organizations that have been instrumental in promoting and
protecting human rights, especially those of the indigenous
Cordillerans. They are also involved in education and training to
raise the Cordillerans' human rights awareness, and provide services
such as medical and dental care and access to clean water to
underserved communities in the region as well as to oppressed
sections of society such as political prisoners, torture victims and
victims of displacement due to disasters, militarization and a host
of other natural and human-induced emergencies. In many cases, they
undertake these projects in partnership with local and community
organizations as well as local government units.
By red-tagging these
organizations, the PTF-ELCAC not only endangers them, rendering them
even more vulnerable to threats, harassment and intimidation, they
deprive so many underserved communities of the services they
provide.
This resolution likewise
undermines the fundamental principles of freedom of association and
is violative of international laws and human rights norms. The
listed organizations have been arbitrarily red-tagged, despite their
being accredited and compliant with local government ordinances and
regulations. None of them has been found guilty of any violation,
making these actions baseless and unjust.
Freedom of association is
a fundamental human right, enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the
Philippine Constitution and protected and guaranteed by
international legal instruments, including Articles 20 and 23 of the
Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 22 of the
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
The right to freely
associate is crucial for people’s organizations and civil society
organizations to carry out their essential work in promoting social
justice, human rights and sustainable development. They play a vital
role in facilitating grassroots participation, advocating for
marginalized groups, and holding governments accountable for their
actions. Restricting their activities through mandatory permissions
and endangering their members through red-tagging undermine their
ability to fulfill their missions and is deleterious to the people's
interests.
We call on the Kalinga
provincial government to review this resolution, which dangerously
puts human rights defenders in harm's way. We likewise call on the
Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to look into this latest attempt by
the NTF-ELCAC and its subalterns to vilify and imperil people's
movements and associations. The CHR must be true to its mandate of
taking to task the Philippine government for failing to comply with
its international human rights commitments to safeguard freedom of
association, guarantee the safety and well-being of people’s
organizations, NGOs and their members, and put an end to the
harassment and intimidation faced by these organizations.
Karapatan stands in
solidarity with the CHRA and other affected organizations elsewhere
in the country. We will not waver in our efforts to build a just
society that protects and advances the rights and dignity of all.