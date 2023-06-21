Arms cache with high-powered firearms and anti-personnel mines discovered in Eastern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 21, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The troops of 52nd Infantry Battalion discovered an arms cache consisting of four high-powered firearms and four International Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs) at the hinterlands of Brgy. Agsaman, Jipapad, Eastern Samar on June 18, 2023.

Following the revelation of the 25-year-old alias Artem, Political Instructor of Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda (SYP) Platoon of Front Committee 3, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee who recently surrendered, the troops of 52IB conducted an operation which resulted to the discovery of an arms cache consisting of two AK47 rifles, one M14 rifle, one Shotgun, four IHL-banned APMs, two magazines of AK47 and M14, 140 rounds ammunitions of AK47, and 75 cartridges of 7.62mm ball for M14.

The series of local peace engagements by the different government agencies and the continuing delivery of basic services and socio-economic development in the community prompted alias Artem to abandon the armed struggle and return to the folds of the law.

The Commander of 8th Infantry Division, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo commends the decision of alias Artem to surrender and cooperate with the government.

“We welcome the surrender of alias Artem, and we are hoping that the other members of NPA will also do the same. It is not too late to surrender, return to the folds of the law and make use of the different government assistances as you start your life anew,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo said.