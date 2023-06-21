Arms cache with
high-powered firearms and anti-personnel mines discovered in Eastern
Samar
By
DPAO,
8ID PA
June 21, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The troops of 52nd Infantry Battalion discovered
an arms cache consisting of four high-powered firearms and four
International Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs)
at the hinterlands of Brgy. Agsaman, Jipapad, Eastern Samar on June
18, 2023.
Following the revelation
of the 25-year-old alias Artem, Political Instructor of Sandatahang
Yunit Pampropaganda (SYP) Platoon of Front Committee 3, Sub-Regional
Committee (SRC) Arctic, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee who
recently surrendered, the troops of 52IB conducted an operation
which resulted to the discovery of an arms cache consisting of two
AK47 rifles, one M14 rifle, one Shotgun, four IHL-banned APMs, two
magazines of AK47 and M14, 140 rounds ammunitions of AK47, and 75
cartridges of 7.62mm ball for M14.
The series of local peace
engagements by the different government agencies and the continuing
delivery of basic services and socio-economic development in the
community prompted alias Artem to abandon the armed struggle and
return to the folds of the law.
The Commander of 8th
Infantry Division, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo commends the
decision of alias Artem to surrender and cooperate with the
government.
“We welcome the surrender
of alias Artem, and we are hoping that the other members of NPA will
also do the same. It is not too late to surrender, return to the
folds of the law and make use of the different government
assistances as you start your life anew,” Maj.Gen. Ligayo said.
Alias Artem will receive
various Government financial assistances under the Local Social
Integration Program (LSIP) and Enhanced-Comprehensive Local
Integration Program (E-CLIP), and will undergo livelihood trainings
that will help him as he reintegrate back to the community.