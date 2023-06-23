DAR opens Agraryo Trade
Fair
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
June 23, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas formally
opened on Wednesday a mini-trade fair at the DAR Regional Office
compound located in Sto Niño Extension in this city.
Dubbed as Agraryo Trade
Fair, DAR Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu shared that this is
among the activities lined-up in relation to the agency’s
commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agrarian
Reform Program (CARP).
According to him, the
success of the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and agrarian
reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) is highlighted in this
activity by showcasing their products, ranging from crops to
handicrafts and processed foods.
Present also during the
opening of the Agraryo Trade Fair was Pedro Bimbo Tan from the
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), who represented Regional
Executive Director Celerina Bato.
DTI had been DAR’s partner
for many years now in helping ARBs and ARBOs establish livelihood,
both food and non-food products, utilizing local raw materials.
Tan read the message of
Bato which disclosed that there are 20 ARBOs now in the region who
have License-to-Operate (LTO) from the Food and Drug Administration
(FDA); seven ARBOs with Certificate of Product Registration; and one
Halal product.
Meanwhile, Melecia Ong,
chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD),
further disclosed that of the 199 active ARBOs throughout the
region, 62 participated in this year’s Agraryo Trade Fair.
The said trade fair will
run from June 21 to 27, except on Saturday and Sunday.