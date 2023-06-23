News article
DAR opens Agraryo Trade Fair

dar 8 trade fair 2023

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
June 23, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas formally opened on Wednesday a mini-trade fair at the DAR Regional Office compound located in Sto Niño Extension in this city.

Dubbed as Agraryo Trade Fair, DAR Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu shared that this is among the activities lined-up in relation to the agency’s commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

According to him, the success of the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) is highlighted in this activity by showcasing their products, ranging from crops to handicrafts and processed foods.

Present also during the opening of the Agraryo Trade Fair was Pedro Bimbo Tan from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), who represented Regional Executive Director Celerina Bato.

DTI had been DAR’s partner for many years now in helping ARBs and ARBOs establish livelihood, both food and non-food products, utilizing local raw materials.

Tan read the message of Bato which disclosed that there are 20 ARBOs now in the region who have License-to-Operate (LTO) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA); seven ARBOs with Certificate of Product Registration; and one Halal product.

Meanwhile, Melecia Ong, chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD), further disclosed that of the 199 active ARBOs throughout the region, 62 participated in this year’s Agraryo Trade Fair.

The said trade fair will run from June 21 to 27, except on Saturday and Sunday.

