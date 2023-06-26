News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
PhilSys step 2 registration hits 90% completion in Eastern Visayas

By PSA-8
June 26, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority - Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8) proudly announces that the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Step 2 registration process in the region of Eastern Visayas has achieved an impressive milestone, with a completion rate of 90.59% as of 16 June 2023.

PhilSys Step 2 Registration includes the verification of an applicant’s demographic details and capturing of biometric information such as fingerprints, iris scan, and the front-facing photograph to be used in the ID. Since its launch in 2021, PhilSys has been steadily progressing despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic. The following table shows the status of Step 2 Registration in all six (6) provinces:

Eastern Visayas PhilSys step 2 registration

This significant accomplishment highlights the dedication and cooperation of the people of Eastern Visayas, as well as the collaborative efforts of PSA field personnel, government agencies and stakeholders involved. The success in Eastern Visayas paves the way for the nationwide implementation of PhilSys, reinforcing the commitment of the PSA in providing an inclusive identification system for all Filipinos.

 

 