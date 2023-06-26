PhilSys step 2 registration hits 90% completion in Eastern Visayas

By PSA-8

June 26, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority - Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8) proudly announces that the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Step 2 registration process in the region of Eastern Visayas has achieved an impressive milestone, with a completion rate of 90.59% as of 16 June 2023.

PhilSys Step 2 Registration includes the verification of an applicant’s demographic details and capturing of biometric information such as fingerprints, iris scan, and the front-facing photograph to be used in the ID. Since its launch in 2021, PhilSys has been steadily progressing despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic. The following table shows the status of Step 2 Registration in all six (6) provinces: