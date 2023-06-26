PhilSys step 2
registration hits 90% completion in Eastern Visayas
By
PSA-8
June 26, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority - Regional Statistical Services
Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8) proudly announces that the Philippine
Identification System (PhilSys) Step 2 registration process in the
region of Eastern Visayas has achieved an impressive milestone, with
a completion rate of 90.59% as of 16 June 2023.
PhilSys Step 2
Registration includes the verification of an applicant’s demographic
details and capturing of biometric information such as fingerprints,
iris scan, and the front-facing photograph to be used in the ID.
Since its launch in 2021, PhilSys has been steadily progressing
despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic. The following
table shows the status of Step 2 Registration in all six (6)
provinces:
This significant
accomplishment highlights the dedication and cooperation of the
people of Eastern Visayas, as well as the collaborative efforts of
PSA field personnel, government agencies and stakeholders involved.
The success in Eastern Visayas paves the way for the nationwide
implementation of PhilSys, reinforcing the commitment of the PSA in
providing an inclusive identification system for all Filipinos.