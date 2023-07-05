Lawyer from Samar is new IBP President

July 5, 2023

PASIG CITY – The new national President of the country’s only compulsory organization of lawyers was inducted last Tuesday by the Supreme Court En Banc.

Atty. Antonio C. Pido of Samar succeeds Burt Estrada whose term of office as President of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) ended last June 30.

Pido is a former President of IBP Samar Chapter and Governor for Eastern Visayas region. He also served as Executive Vice President under Estrada.

Pido is part of the University of the Philippines College of Law class of 1982 where he was a member of the Order of the Purple Feather honor society.

In his inaugural speech Tuesday evening, Pido said that the IBP must speak on the “legal issues affecting our nation and our communities.”

Among the legal issues Pido cited is the obligation of government to uphold human rights. He also referred to the simmering tension in the West Philippine Sea.

“We have legal issues on our territorial seas which have been adversely affecting subsistence fishermen against foreign intrusion. This is guaranteed to be protected under Section 7, Article XIII of the 1987 Constitution… the IBP has a public responsibility to do its share in making people aware of what the law on the matter is – all geared towards upholding the rule of law in the Philippines,” Pido said.

“The IBP shall not shy away from speaking with one voice on these legal issues,” he added.