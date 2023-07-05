Lawyer from Samar is
new IBP President
Press Release
July 5, 2023
PASIG CITY – The
new national President of the country’s only compulsory organization
of lawyers was inducted last Tuesday by the Supreme Court En Banc.
Atty. Antonio C. Pido of
Samar succeeds Burt Estrada whose term of office as President of the
Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) ended last June 30.
Pido is a former President
of IBP Samar Chapter and Governor for Eastern Visayas region. He
also served as Executive Vice President under Estrada.
Pido is part of the
University of the Philippines College of Law class of 1982 where he
was a member of the Order of the Purple Feather honor society.
In his inaugural speech
Tuesday evening, Pido said that the IBP must speak on the “legal
issues affecting our nation and our communities.”
Among the legal issues
Pido cited is the obligation of government to uphold human rights.
He also referred to the simmering tension in the West Philippine
Sea.
“We have legal issues on
our territorial seas which have been adversely affecting subsistence
fishermen against foreign intrusion. This is guaranteed to be
protected under Section 7, Article XIII of the 1987 Constitution…
the IBP has a public responsibility to do its share in making people
aware of what the law on the matter is – all geared towards
upholding the rule of law in the Philippines,” Pido said.
“The IBP shall not shy
away from speaking with one voice on these legal issues,” he added.
Also inducted were Allan
Panolong as Executive Vice President and Governor for Western
Mindanao, Minerva Taguinod as Governor for Northern Luzon, Kriden
Balgomera as Governor for Greater Manila, Annalyn Sherry Hibo-Gamboa
as Governor for Bicolandia, Pitero Reig as Governor for Southern
Luzon, Cres Tan as Governor for Western Visayas, Marlo Destura as
Governor for Eastern Visayas, and PN Trinidad as Governor for
Eastern Mindanao.