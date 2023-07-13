Financial aspect of the
priestly ministry

Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
July 13, 2023
“WITHOUT cost you have
received; without cost you are to give.” (Mt 10,8)
These words of Christ
should be the guiding principle when considering the financial
aspect of the priestly ministry. It cannot be denied that this
financial aspect of a priest’s ministry can pose a very tricky
challenge to the men of the cloth.
We know that money and
anything that gives us honor and privilege have the tendency, if we
are not careful, to corrupt us. It is important that in dealing with
them, we have to take care of the purity of our intention which can
only be achieved if everything that we do is meant for the glory and
love of God and love and concern for everybody else. Otherwise,
there’s no other way but for us to fall into some spiritual and
moral anomalies.
Given our unquestionable
weaknesses and proneness to sin, we have to realize that we really
need to have accountability and transparency in dealing with
financial matters.
While it’s true that
Christ’s ministers are also men who have material necessities, we
have to be clear that our ministry should never be used mainly, or
worse, purely for some financial or economic gain.
As Christ clearly said,
given the completely gratuitous character of our vocation and
mission, we need to dedicate ourselves to our ministry also
gratuitously, without counting the cost.
This concern can be a very
tricky thing to deal with. Priests are no spiritual beings with no
need for financial support. We need money also. In a sense, we need
to earn, but seeing to it that such financial concern should be
pursued with utmost purity of intention.
In this regard, what can
be most helpful is to develop a strong conviction that we should not
create artificial needs beyond what we truly need to survive,
leading a decent life, and to carry out our duties properly.
If done properly, this
concern for the financial aspect of the priestly ministry can blend
well a lifestyle that can be both personally austere and yet
magnificently generous with respect to our dedication to the
ministry.
We can truly live the
Christian poverty that practices detachment from earthly goods and
yet is unafraid and even creative and judiciously enterprising to
acquire whatever goods and money are needed to further sincere
spiritual and moral help to others.
This is, of course, easier
said than done. Thus, there is always that need for regular checking
or some kind of auditing to see if indeed the true spirit of
Christian poverty is lived while handling money in our priestly
ministry.
Some signs that can tell
us whether we would already be deviating from the proper spirit of
Christian poverty are when we have some items that can be considered
already as luxurious or above the common standard of what is proper
for priests to fulfill their ministry. These items can be the kind
of cars that we use, the places that we go for our needed rest and
recreation, etc.
But with respect to items
directly related to liturgy and to apostolate, we can be as lavish
as we can to show how much we truly care for God and for others. In
this area, we should not be sparing or stinting. We have to give as
much as we can. And it is for this reason that we can ask also for
more donations and support from those who can.