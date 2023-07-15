Newly-inaugurated road project to boost peace and development in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

July 15, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army took part on the inauguration of Samar Pacific Coastal Road (SPCR) in Barangay Simora, Palapag Northern Samar last July 14, 2023.

The SPCR project encompasses an 11.607-kilometer road with three component bridges from Simora Junction in the Municipality of Laoang to Barangay Mabaras in the Municipality of Palapag.

This project is vital in the establishment of the Samar Island Circumferential Road that links the disadvantaged and vulnerable areas in Samar Island. Likewise, it is expected to boost economic development especially that the communities will now have an easy access of their Agricultural products to the market. It will also hasten the delivery of Government services in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) which will negate the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) propaganda of lack of government services in the remote areas.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of 8ID, thanked the government's continued support in putting initiatives in places that are considered critical and vulnerable, which will be of help in defeating the remaining Communist NPA Terrorist (CNTs) in Northern Samar.

“We believe that infrastructure development is key to ending the insurgency. The Samar Pacific Coastal Road project will benefit the communities by offering a much safer and easy access to transportation and the delivery of the much needed Government services,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo expressed.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Ligayo also took part in the inauguration of SPCR with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the honorary guest in Palapag, Northern Samar.

In his message, President Marcos stated that the infrastructure development project is expected to spur economic growth and contribute to the improvement in the region’s peace and order.

“Because it is not only Samar that will be helped. When the economic activity in Samar is increased, then of course, the peace and order situation should improve. And then of course, the government, the local governments will have more options, will have more ability to take on their initiatives and this will help the entire region,” President Marcos stressed.