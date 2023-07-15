Newly-inaugurated road
project to boost peace and development in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
July 15, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division,
Philippine Army took part on the inauguration of Samar Pacific
Coastal Road (SPCR) in Barangay Simora, Palapag Northern Samar last
July 14, 2023.
The SPCR project
encompasses an 11.607-kilometer road with three component bridges
from Simora Junction in the Municipality of Laoang to Barangay
Mabaras in the Municipality of Palapag.
This project is vital in
the establishment of the Samar Island Circumferential Road that
links the disadvantaged and vulnerable areas in Samar Island.
Likewise, it is expected to boost economic development especially
that the communities will now have an easy access of their
Agricultural products to the market. It will also hasten the
delivery of Government services in Geographically Isolated and
Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) which will negate the Communist
Terrorist Groups (CTGs) propaganda of lack of government services in
the remote areas.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, Commander of 8ID, thanked the government's continued support
in putting initiatives in places that are considered critical and
vulnerable, which will be of help in defeating the remaining
Communist NPA Terrorist (CNTs) in Northern Samar.
“We believe that
infrastructure development is key to ending the insurgency. The
Samar Pacific Coastal Road project will benefit the communities by
offering a much safer and easy access to transportation and the
delivery of the much needed Government services,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo
expressed.
Meanwhile, Maj. Gen.
Ligayo also took part in the inauguration of SPCR with President
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the honorary guest in Palapag, Northern
Samar.
In his message, President
Marcos stated that the infrastructure development project is
expected to spur economic growth and contribute to the improvement
in the region’s peace and order.
“Because it is not only
Samar that will be helped. When the economic activity in Samar is
increased, then of course, the peace and order situation should
improve. And then of course, the government, the local governments
will have more options, will have more ability to take on their
initiatives and this will help the entire region,” President Marcos
stressed.
After attending the said
inauguration, President Marcos visited the 803rd Infantry Brigade in
Catarman, Northern Samar to show his support and boost the morale of
the soldiers for their accomplishments and initiatives that helped
address the insurgency problem and bring socio-economic development
in Northern Samar.