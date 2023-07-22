News article
3 high-powered firearms recovered in Catbalogan clash

recovered firearms from NPA

By DPAO, 8ID PA
July 22, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City Samar – An armed encounter between the troops of 87th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army and approximately five CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) transpired yesterday, July 21, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. in the vicinity of Barangay Bangon, Catbalogan City, Samar.

Accordingly, the troops responded to the information from concerned citizens regarding the presence of the armed group in the said barangay who were extorting food and demanding financial support from the community.

Troops recovered three M16A1 rifles, a hand grenande, three magazine assembly (30 rounds), three magazine assembly (20 rounds), and a binocular.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of 8ID, lauded the civilian populace in the said barangay for the timely information given to the troops that lead to the success of the internal security operations.

“In our desire to end the local armed conflict, we must join hands to ensure the peace and order in the locality. We encourage the remaining members of the communist terrorist group to abandon the armed struggle and take advantage of the opportunity and the programs offered by the government,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo emphasized.

 

 