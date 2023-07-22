3 high-powered firearms
recovered in Catbalogan clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
July 22, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City Samar – An armed encounter between the troops of 87th
Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army and approximately five CPP-NPA
Terrorists (CNTs) transpired yesterday, July 21, 2023 at 10:40 a.m.
in the vicinity of Barangay Bangon, Catbalogan City, Samar.
Accordingly, the troops
responded to the information from concerned citizens regarding the
presence of the armed group in the said barangay who were extorting
food and demanding financial support from the community.
Troops recovered three
M16A1 rifles, a hand grenande, three magazine assembly (30 rounds),
three magazine assembly (20 rounds), and a binocular.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, Commander of 8ID, lauded the civilian populace in the said
barangay for the timely information given to the troops that lead to
the success of the internal security operations.
“In our desire to end the
local armed conflict, we must join hands to ensure the peace and
order in the locality. We encourage the remaining members of the
communist terrorist group to abandon the armed struggle and take
advantage of the opportunity and the programs offered by the
government,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo emphasized.