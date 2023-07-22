3 high-powered firearms recovered in Catbalogan clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

July 22, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City Samar – An armed encounter between the troops of 87th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army and approximately five CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) transpired yesterday, July 21, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. in the vicinity of Barangay Bangon, Catbalogan City, Samar.

Accordingly, the troops responded to the information from concerned citizens regarding the presence of the armed group in the said barangay who were extorting food and demanding financial support from the community.

Troops recovered three M16A1 rifles, a hand grenande, three magazine assembly (30 rounds), three magazine assembly (20 rounds), and a binocular.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of 8ID, lauded the civilian populace in the said barangay for the timely information given to the troops that lead to the success of the internal security operations.