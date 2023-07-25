E. Visayas ARBs
grateful over signing of new agrarian law
Jovita
Mabalo of Pinabacdao, Samar receives her individual
certificate of land ownership award (CLOA) as President
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs the New Agrarian Emancipation
Act, freeing agrarian reform beneficiaries from debt burden
incurred from land amortization.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
July 25, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – “Masayang-masaya!”
was Jovita Mabalo’s fast reply when asked how she felt during
Friday, July 7’s twin event, the signing of the New Agrarian
Emancipation Act by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang and
the simultaneous distribution of individual land titles nationwide.
Mabalo, 58 and a mother of
nine, was among the more than 32 thousand Agrarian Reform
Beneficiaries (ARBs) nationwide announced by Agrarian Reform
Secretary, Conrado Estrella III, who were to receive their
individual electronically-generated Certificates of Land Ownership
Award (e-CLOA) from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on that
day.
A recipient of a
2.5-hectare farmland in Barangay Laygayon, Pinabacdao, Samar, Mabalo
expressed her gratitude to President Marcos and to the DAR
management when asked to deliver a response.
Making sure that she won’t
forget what she will say on stage, Mabalo wrote down her thoughts
and read them.
“Salamat DAR Secretary
Conrado Estrella III sa ibinigay na titulo sa lupa na aming sinasaka.
At ang pinakaimportante sa lahat, salamat Pangulong Marcos dahil
wala na kaming babayaran sa Land Bank sa lupa namin na ibinigay ng
DAR,” said Mabalo, who used to be a tenant of the Labagalas. She
shared that farming is their only livelihood.
Republic Act 11953 or the
New Agrarian Emancipation Act freed ARBs from debts incurred from
amortization of lands awarded under Presidential Decree 27 and
Republic Acts 6657 and 9700.
The President in his
message said, “Our beneficiaries deserve nothing less.”
He stressed, “Free land
distribution must go hand in hand with broadening the provision of
credit facilities and support services in the form of farm inputs,
equipment and facilities to our farmers as well as the construction
of farm-to-market roads.”
He also urged DAR to
expedite the individual titling of lands covered by collective CLOAs
to secure the tenurial rights of the ARBs.
Meanwhile, with the
simultaneous distribution nationwide of e-titles generated under the
World Bank-funded Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual
Titling (SPLIT) project, the DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director,
Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, disclosed that 2,641 e-titles covering an
aggregate area of 3,961.5 hectares were supposed to be distributed
to 2,118 ARBs from all over Region 8. However, Yu explained that
only 1,316 ARBs were able attend the distribution rite held at the
Leyte Progressive High School gymnasium in Tacloban City.
Yu also stressed that
freeing farmers from the bondage of agricultural tenancy and the
burden of land amortization borne by the ARBs will greatly
contribute to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), a
whole-of-nation approach in attaining sustainable peace in the
country.