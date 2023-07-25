If privileged, never
feel entitled
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
July 25, 2023
WE are reminded of this
aspect of Christian life in that gospel episode where the mother of
the apostles, James and John, requested Christ to have her sons sit
beside him, one on his right and the other on his left, at the
Kingdom. (cfr. Mt 20,20-28)
Of course, mothers will
always be mothers. They will try to give the best for their
children. And so, Christ responded to her delicately that those
seats were already reserved for those whom God the Father had
chosen.
In the meantime, Christ
reminded the mother and the two apostles if they were willing to
suffer with him, making them understand that heaven can only be
reached through the cross. And to the apostles’ credit, they readily
responded, “We can!”
We have to realize then
that any privilege, honor or praise given to us is a call for us to
be more generous in our self-giving to such an extent that we would
not run away from making the supreme sacrifice of giving our life
for God and the others, just like what Christ did.
Our attitude should be to
sharpen even more our desire to serve and not to be served. Christ
made it clear to the mother and the brother-apostles when he said,
“The Son of man has not come to be served, but to serve, and to give
his life as a ransom for many.” (Mt 20,28)
Reiterating the same idea,
he told them, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over
them, and their great men exercise authority over them. Not so is it
among you. On the contrary, whoever wishes to become great among you
shall be your servant. And whoever wishes to be first among you
shall be your slave.”
We should never feel
entitled. Christ himself was the first one to live by this
principle. Being God, he emptied himself to become man and to bear
all the sins of men by dying on the cross, all for the purpose of
saving mankind. (cfr. Phil 2,7)
He reiterated this point
when he lamented about the domineering sense of entitlement of some
of the leading Jews of his time while praising the poor widow who
put all that she had into the temple treasury. (cfr. Mk 12,38-44)
While it’s true that we
obviously are entitled to our rights, we should not feel entitled to
privileges and favors that are above our rights and needs. If they
come and we cannot avoid them, then let’s be thankful. But we should
immediately realize that when privileges and favors come our way, we
are being called to serve more.
Let’s be reminded that
these privileges, favors and blessings are meant for us to
strengthen our desire to serve and not to be served. But as it is,
we should try to avoid them, since they tend only to spoil and
corrupt us. We always have to be guarded against this danger.
We need to acquire the
mentality of a servant which is actually the mentality of Christ
himself. Let us readjust our human standards to conform to what is
actually proper to us as taught and lived by Christ. We usually look
down on the status of servants. This has to change! We should be
convinced that by becoming a servant we would be making ourselves
like Christ. Let’s say NO to entitlements.