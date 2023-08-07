News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
PSA turns over 2022 CBMS data to the municipality of Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte

By PSA-8
August 7, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (RSSO 08) and its Provincial Statistical Office (PSO) Southern Leyte, turned over today the 2022 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) results to the Local Government of the Municipality of Padre Burgos.

The Data Turnover Ceremony (DTC) marks a significant milestone for the Municipality of Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte. In his recorded message, USEC Dennis Claire S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, thanked the LGU for its full support in the CBMS implementation. He also emphasized the relevance of the CBMS results in their programs particularly those that were geared toward alleviating the poverty situation of its populace.

PSA RSSO 8 Regional Director Wilma A. Perante cited in her Opening Message that it is the first DTC among the different LGUs in the region which implemented 2022 CBMS. The ceremony was also graced by DILG and DICT representatives, Jose Reynaldo Abad and Alejandro Lompot, respectively, who both expressed their appreciation for the success of CBMS implementation in Padre Burgos. Chief Statistical Specialist (CSS) Mae R. Almonte of PSA RSSO 8 presented the 2022 CBMS results for the municipality of Padre Burgos.

Engr. Emmanuel E. Gulay, Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator of Padre Burgos, discussed the relevance of CBMS in ensuring effective and efficient programs. This will strengthen policy and decision-making in their municipality. He pointed out that municipal plans can only be realistic if CBMS data is utilized. It is also part of their social protection program because CBMS data will be used in crafting their programs for Social Services, Health Services, Economics and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) programs.

Padre Burgos Municipal Mayor Herenegildo C. Culpa, in behalf of all municipal officials, symbolically accepted the CBMS data. In his message he cited that one of their desires is to achieve zero malnourished children and CBMS data will be a great help in their effort to realize all the plans of the municipality.

In closing, CSS Eutemio Llevado, Jr., of PSO Leyte thanked everyone for the support which contributed to the success of CBMS implementation in the region. Supervising Statistical Specialist Elissa P. Carbonilla mentioned that their CBMS journey and success were made possible because of the strong support and cooperation of all the local officials of the municipality.

 

 