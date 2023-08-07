PSA turns over 2022
CBMS data to the municipality of Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte
By
PSA-8
August 7, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office
VIII (RSSO 08) and its Provincial Statistical Office (PSO) Southern
Leyte, turned over today the 2022 Community-Based Monitoring System
(CBMS) results to the Local Government of the Municipality of Padre
Burgos.
The Data Turnover Ceremony
(DTC) marks a significant milestone for the Municipality of Padre
Burgos, Southern Leyte. In his recorded message, USEC Dennis Claire
S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, thanked
the LGU for its full support in the CBMS implementation. He also
emphasized the relevance of the CBMS results in their programs
particularly those that were geared toward alleviating the poverty
situation of its populace.
PSA RSSO 8 Regional
Director Wilma A. Perante cited in her Opening Message that it is
the first DTC among the different LGUs in the region which
implemented 2022 CBMS. The ceremony was also graced by DILG and DICT
representatives, Jose Reynaldo Abad and Alejandro Lompot,
respectively, who both expressed their appreciation for the success
of CBMS implementation in Padre Burgos. Chief Statistical Specialist
(CSS) Mae R. Almonte of PSA RSSO 8 presented the 2022 CBMS results
for the municipality of Padre Burgos.
Engr. Emmanuel E. Gulay,
Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator of Padre Burgos,
discussed the relevance of CBMS in ensuring effective and efficient
programs. This will strengthen policy and decision-making in their
municipality. He pointed out that municipal plans can only be
realistic if CBMS data is utilized. It is also part of their social
protection program because CBMS data will be used in crafting their
programs for Social Services, Health Services, Economics and
Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) programs.
Padre Burgos Municipal
Mayor Herenegildo C. Culpa, in behalf of all municipal officials,
symbolically accepted the CBMS data. In his message he cited that
one of their desires is to achieve zero malnourished children and
CBMS data will be a great help in their effort to realize all the
plans of the municipality.
In closing, CSS Eutemio
Llevado, Jr., of PSO Leyte thanked everyone for the support which
contributed to the success of CBMS implementation in the region.
Supervising Statistical Specialist Elissa P. Carbonilla mentioned
that their CBMS journey and success were made possible because of
the strong support and cooperation of all the local officials of the
municipality.