Never too late for a
nonagenarian to be agrarian beneficiary
|
Ninety-two
years old agrarian reform beneficiary Lino Malasaga (in dark
glasses) from Maasin, Southern Leyte during the distribution
of Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) at the Leyte
Progressive High School gymnasium in Tacloban City.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
August 5, 2023
MAASIN CITY, Southern
Leyte – Nonagenarian farmer, Lino Malasaga, who lives in
Barangay Hantag, an upland village in this southernmost city in
Eastern Visayas, still cannot believe that the land he had been
tilling for decades is already registered in his name.
At 92 years old, Malasaga
was the oldest recipient in Region 8 of individual land titles
handed by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) during the
simultaneous distribution of Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs)
nationwide on July 7 this year.
Malasaga was one of the
nine agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from this city who
received individual CLOAs from DAR Eastern Visayas Regional
Director, Robert Anthony Yu, at the Leyte Progressive High School in
Tacloban City.
Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) Vissa Arnela Villa disclosed that Malasaga
was awarded with 1.2212 hectares, which is part of the
6.4171-hectare abaca farm situated in adjacent village, Malapoc Sur,
once covered by a collective CLOA.
When visited last week by
Villa to facilitate the issuance of tax declarations to the ARBs as
the new owners of the lands awarded under the Comprehensive Agrarian
Reform Program (CARP), Malasaga said that he never expected that he
will ever get hold of a land title in his name to the land he had
been tilling.
He thanked President
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella
III for the free land title, which according to him, “We did not
spend a single centavo.”
He also expressed his
gratitude to Villa and her staff for the help they had extended to
them.
With his memory still
sharp, Malasaga shared, “I started working on that land when I was
only 12 years old.”
“As the eldest, I
shouldered the responsibility of my father when he died. I worked
hard on that land to feed my mother and my other siblings. That is
why I was not able to go to school,” Malasaga reminisced.
Now a widower, Malasaga is
advised by his children to rest from his farming activities and just
entrust everything to them.