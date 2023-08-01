8ID honors troops’ heroism on 35th Founding Anniversary

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 1, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division (8ID), Philippine Army, commemorated its 35th Founding Anniversary on August 1, 2023, with a simple yet meaningful celebration at Camp Vicente Lukban, Catbalogan City. The theme for this years celebration is "Ika-35 na Taong Patuloy na Kaakibat sa Paglilingkod sa Mapayapa at Maunlad na Silangang Bisayas,” encompasses the division’s unwavering commitment to service in support to the peace initiatives of the of the government to realize a peaceful and progressive Eastern Visayas.

General Camilo Z. Ligayo, with the distinguished Guest of Honor and Speaker, Samar Governor Sharee Ann Tan lauded the dedication and heroism of the Stormtroopers in their tireless efforts to overcome challenges and ensure the defense of the region.

In his address, Maj. Gen. Ligayo expressed his gratitude to the entire 8ID personnel, acknowledging their invaluable service to the country. He commended their exceptional fortitude and unwavering commitment to duty. Maj. Gen. Ligayo praised the Stormtroopers' role in hurdling the challenges of anti-insurgency and natural disasters to achieve peace and progress in the region.

Governor Sharee Ann Tan also extended her gratitude to the 8ID for their steadfast commitment and heroic efforts in putting an end to insurgency and safeguarding peace and security in Samar and Eastern Visayas. She recognized the Philippine Army and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for helping realize the long-cherished dream of a peaceful Region 8, particularly in the island of Samar.

During the anniversary program, the 8ID recognized the soldiers who significantly contributed to the success of insurgency operations. Troops of the 42nd Infantry Battalion were awarded Gold Cross Medals, while Silver Cross Medals were bestowed upon the 20IB, and Military Merit Medals were presented to the 63IB. These soldiers were recognized for their exceptional professionalism and dedication in advancing the organization's campaign objectives.

In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, the dedication and bravery of fallen soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for peace and development in Eastern Visayas were honored. The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of their heroism and gallantry, which continues to inspire the division and the nation.

Another part of the celebration was the inauguration and blessing of the newly constructed 3-storey liason office building which was part of the “Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad” (TIKAS) Program, a centerpiece progam under the “Build, Build, Build” Program during the administration of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

As the 8ID marks its 35 years of excellence and dedication, the division remains a strong force in Eastern Visayas, relentlessly striving for the betterment of the region. With an unyielding commitment to safeguarding the people and the land, the Stormtroopers continue their mission to uphold peace and promote development.