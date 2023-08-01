8ID honors troops’
heroism on 35th Founding Anniversary
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 1, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division (8ID),
Philippine Army, commemorated its 35th Founding Anniversary on
August 1, 2023, with a simple yet meaningful celebration at Camp
Vicente Lukban, Catbalogan City. The theme for this years
celebration is "Ika-35 na Taong Patuloy na Kaakibat sa Paglilingkod
sa Mapayapa at Maunlad na Silangang Bisayas,” encompasses the
division’s unwavering commitment to service in support to the peace
initiatives of the of the government to realize a peaceful and
progressive Eastern Visayas.
General Camilo Z. Ligayo,
with the distinguished Guest of Honor and Speaker, Samar Governor
Sharee Ann Tan lauded the dedication and heroism of the
Stormtroopers in their tireless efforts to overcome challenges and
ensure the defense of the region.
In his address, Maj. Gen.
Ligayo expressed his gratitude to the entire 8ID personnel,
acknowledging their invaluable service to the country. He commended
their exceptional fortitude and unwavering commitment to duty. Maj.
Gen. Ligayo praised the Stormtroopers' role in hurdling the
challenges of anti-insurgency and natural disasters to achieve peace
and progress in the region.
Governor Sharee Ann Tan
also extended her gratitude to the 8ID for their steadfast
commitment and heroic efforts in putting an end to insurgency and
safeguarding peace and security in Samar and Eastern Visayas. She
recognized the Philippine Army and the National Task Force to End
Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for helping realize the
long-cherished dream of a peaceful Region 8, particularly in the
island of Samar.
During the anniversary
program, the 8ID recognized the soldiers who significantly
contributed to the success of insurgency operations. Troops of the
42nd Infantry Battalion were awarded Gold Cross Medals, while Silver
Cross Medals were bestowed upon the 20IB, and Military Merit Medals
were presented to the 63IB. These soldiers were recognized for their
exceptional professionalism and dedication in advancing the
organization's campaign objectives.
In a solemn wreath-laying
ceremony, the dedication and bravery of fallen soldiers who have
paid the ultimate sacrifice for peace and development in Eastern
Visayas were honored. The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of
their heroism and gallantry, which continues to inspire the division
and the nation.
Another part of the
celebration was the inauguration and blessing of the newly
constructed 3-storey liason office building which was part of the
“Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad” (TIKAS)
Program, a centerpiece progam under the “Build, Build, Build”
Program during the administration of former President Rodrigo Roa
Duterte.
As the 8ID marks its 35
years of excellence and dedication, the division remains a strong
force in Eastern Visayas, relentlessly striving for the betterment
of the region. With an unyielding commitment to safeguarding the
people and the land, the Stormtroopers continue their mission to
uphold peace and promote development.
The 8th Infantry Division
extends its deepest appreciation to everyone who has been part of
its journey, supporting the division's mission of achieving a
peaceful and prosperous Eastern Visayas.