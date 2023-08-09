IP groups commemorate
Int’l Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples amidst continuous attacks
Press Release
August 9, 2023
QUEZON CITY – As we mark the International Day of the World's
Indigenous People (IDWIP), KATRIBU Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan
ng Pilipinas, SANDUGO - Movement of Moro and Indigenous Peoples for
Self-Determination, and BAI Indigenous Women’s Network stand
resolute in the face of unrelenting challenges caused by continuous
human rights violations against Indigenous Peoples and communities
in the Philippines. While we honor rich heritage, diverse culture,
and the worldwide contributions of the indigenous communities in the
Philippines, it is also imperative that we acknowledge our triumph
amidst relentless assaults by the state on our rights, lands, and
lives.
IP groups and advocates commemorated IDWIP this year by holding a
protest and solidarity event at Camp Aguinaldo to call an end to the
attacks against indigenous communities. As IDWIP serves as a
reminder of our collective strength and our commitment to
safeguarding our ancestral domains, it also casts a spotlight on the
injustices that continue to plague Indigenous Peoples. The protest
was a way of celebrating the Indigenous Peoples while also raising
the calls towards those at the Camp, the military. Various
individuals and organizations gathered in front of the military camp
to raise their banners and placards that call for the halting of
bombings and militarization in indigenous communities.
The protest also featured representatives from different regional
organizations that advocate for IP rights, and highlighted the
recent attacks from their own communities. Our ancestral lands are
under constant threat from extractive industries and development
aggression brought by big foreign companies that are hand-in-hand
with our own national government. These encroachments are also often
coupled with militarization, which cause many to be forcibly
displaced from their own land, the very land that the Indigenous
Peoples continue to protect. In the worst cases, many Indigenous
Peoples lose their lives in the process of defending their lands and
rights, as seen in the recent human rights violations in the
Philippines. The multiple bombings on our communities have caused
many to fear not only for their lives, but also for the loss of
their homes and livelihoods. Indigenous leaders are being
red-tagged, terrorist-tagged, arrested, and killed for their
unwavering determination to achieve genuine autonomy for their
communities.
As part of the IDWIP celebrations, KATRIBU, SANDUGO, and BAI
participated in the 2023 Tulaog festival, a gathering for the
Dumagat-Remontado as a way to introduce and celebrate their sacred
lands. The activity has strengthened the solidarity between Dumagat
groups, especially in their struggle against the Kaliwa-Kanan-Laiban
Dams. Families, national minority leaders, and rights advocates also
visited Dumagat political prisoners Rocky Torres and Abelardo
Avellaneda, as well as other political prisoners. Their visits in
Camp Bagong Diwa and Camp Karingal was to uplift the spirits and to
celebrate the IDWIP with those detained.
Our organizations also congratulate the 11 Aeta women who will be
receiving their certificates and diplomas for passing the
Alternative Learning System (ALS) from the Aeta Learning Center.
Their graduation is a great inspiration for all, and it also serves
as a reminder of our ongoing calls to make basic social services
accessible for the communities as well as to put an end to attacks
that cause displacement.
The IDWIP 2023 commemoration will extend until the evening of August
9 at the Fil Garcia Tower where a solidarity event will take place.
The solidarity event will feature community cooking of indigenous
cuisine led by Chef Lao Castillo as well as a discussion on the IP
situation in the Philippines.
The commemoration of IDWIP is a continuous call for unity among all
indigenous communities, advocates, and allies. We urge the
government to recognize our inherent rights to self-determination,
as well to hold and be held accountable for the multitude of
violations against all indigenous people and communities in the
Philippines. As we celebrate IDWIP, we must remember that the day is
not only a testament to our heritage but also a rallying cry for
justice and equality.