Over 1M Filipino women
workers unemployed – gov’t survey reveals
By
GABRIELA
August 11, 2023
QUEZON CITY –
Women’s alliance GABRIELA raised the alarm on the increasing
unemployment rate in the country, especially among women workers.
The latest labor force
survey revealed that the rate of unemployment among female workers
was up to 4.9% in June 2023, from 4.7% in May 2023. This is even
higher than the over-all unemployment rate in the country, which
also rose from 4.3% to 4.5% during the same period. The rate of
underemployment likewise rose among women workers from 9.4% to 10.1%
in June 2023.
“Pinasisinungalingan ng
papalaking bilang ng kababaihang manggagawang walang trabaho ang
ibinabanderang ‘economic recovery’ ni Marcos Jr. Nasaan ang
pagbangon kung dumarami ang lalong nalulubog sa kahirapan nang dahil
sa kawalan ng disenteng trabaho?” questioned Rose Bihag, Deputy
Secretary General of GABRIELA.
The group furthered that
the government continues to fall short of its duty to generate
enough decent jobs for Filipino workers. In fact, the same survey
showed that one in every five new members of the labor force is
unemployed.
“Paano lilikha ng disente
at regular na trabaho ang gobyerno kung wala itong sariling
industriya? Lahat iniaasa natin sa mga dayuhan at pribadong kumpanya,
na walang ibang interes kundi magpalaki ng kita. Kapalit nito ay ang
pagpapanatili ng gobyerno sa mababang pasahod sa manggagawa,
pagpapahintulot sa kontraktuwal na paggawa, at pagkakait ng
kalayaang mag-unyon,” Bihag criticized.
As an immediate measure to
address the grim state of Filipino workers and the grave economic
crisis, GABRIELA called on Congress to ensure significant funding
for substantial financial aid and social services. Congress is set
to deliberate the proposed national budget for 2024 of the Marcos
admin in the coming weeks.
“Nananawagan ang
kababaihan at mamamayan sa ating mga mamababatas: Sa halip na ilaan
sa mga kapritso ng rehimeng Marcos-Duterte ang pondo ng bayan,
dalhin na lamang ito sa serbisyo, ayuda, at iba pang programang
tutugon sa kahirapang kinakaharap ng milyon-milyong Pilipino. Bilang
ginawaran ng ‘power of the purse,’ mandato ng Kongresong tiyaking
mapupunta ang yaman ng bansa sa kapakinabangan ng mamamayang lumikha
nito—at hindi sa bulsa ng iilan lamang,” argued Bihag.
GABRIELA estimates that
the P1.41 billion travel fund requested by Marcos Jr., combined with
the total confidential and intelligence funds amounting to P9.2
billion, can provide P10,000 each in financial assistance to 1.61
million Filipinos – roughly the same number of women workers who
were unemployed as of last June. More should be re-aligned to
address the needs of the rest of Filipino workers who are unable to
make ends meet due to the jobs crisis and their severely low pay.
In addition, the women’s
group also urged lawmakers to urgently pass measures that will raise
minimum wages to livable levels. Among those filed are: House Bill
7568 that is aiming for a P750 across-the-board wage hike that will
bring wages closer to the estimated family living wage of over
P1,150 per day; House Bill 4898 that calls for a standardized
national minimum wage of at P750; and several bills in the lower
House and in Senate providing for around P150 in wage relief, in
light of the loss in the real value of wages due to inflation.