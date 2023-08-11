Over 1M Filipino women workers unemployed – gov’t survey reveals

By GABRIELA

August 11, 2023

QUEZON CITY – Women’s alliance GABRIELA raised the alarm on the increasing unemployment rate in the country, especially among women workers.

The latest labor force survey revealed that the rate of unemployment among female workers was up to 4.9% in June 2023, from 4.7% in May 2023. This is even higher than the over-all unemployment rate in the country, which also rose from 4.3% to 4.5% during the same period. The rate of underemployment likewise rose among women workers from 9.4% to 10.1% in June 2023.

“Pinasisinungalingan ng papalaking bilang ng kababaihang manggagawang walang trabaho ang ibinabanderang ‘economic recovery’ ni Marcos Jr. Nasaan ang pagbangon kung dumarami ang lalong nalulubog sa kahirapan nang dahil sa kawalan ng disenteng trabaho?” questioned Rose Bihag, Deputy Secretary General of GABRIELA.

The group furthered that the government continues to fall short of its duty to generate enough decent jobs for Filipino workers. In fact, the same survey showed that one in every five new members of the labor force is unemployed.

“Paano lilikha ng disente at regular na trabaho ang gobyerno kung wala itong sariling industriya? Lahat iniaasa natin sa mga dayuhan at pribadong kumpanya, na walang ibang interes kundi magpalaki ng kita. Kapalit nito ay ang pagpapanatili ng gobyerno sa mababang pasahod sa manggagawa, pagpapahintulot sa kontraktuwal na paggawa, at pagkakait ng kalayaang mag-unyon,” Bihag criticized.

As an immediate measure to address the grim state of Filipino workers and the grave economic crisis, GABRIELA called on Congress to ensure significant funding for substantial financial aid and social services. Congress is set to deliberate the proposed national budget for 2024 of the Marcos admin in the coming weeks.

“Nananawagan ang kababaihan at mamamayan sa ating mga mamababatas: Sa halip na ilaan sa mga kapritso ng rehimeng Marcos-Duterte ang pondo ng bayan, dalhin na lamang ito sa serbisyo, ayuda, at iba pang programang tutugon sa kahirapang kinakaharap ng milyon-milyong Pilipino. Bilang ginawaran ng ‘power of the purse,’ mandato ng Kongresong tiyaking mapupunta ang yaman ng bansa sa kapakinabangan ng mamamayang lumikha nito—at hindi sa bulsa ng iilan lamang,” argued Bihag.

GABRIELA estimates that the P1.41 billion travel fund requested by Marcos Jr., combined with the total confidential and intelligence funds amounting to P9.2 billion, can provide P10,000 each in financial assistance to 1.61 million Filipinos – roughly the same number of women workers who were unemployed as of last June. More should be re-aligned to address the needs of the rest of Filipino workers who are unable to make ends meet due to the jobs crisis and their severely low pay.