A bagful of success
Trendy PH handbags impress
fashionistas in Europe
By
Knowledge Management and Information Service
August 10, 2023
MAKATI CITY –
Jennifer Lo is a living proof that an eye for aesthetics can be
inherited. Based in Makati City, Metro Manila, the third-generation
entrepreneur has carried on her family’s business of handicrafts –
the Larone Crafts, registered in 1984.
Growing up, she helped her
mother during trade shows, observing how business was conducted with
foreign buyers and taking minutes of business meetings.
After completing a short
course on Manufacturing Management at the Fashion Institute of
Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, United States of America
(USA) in 2006, she worked with various fashion companies before
coming back to the Philippines to help in her mother’s handbag
business.
“I’m the steward of my
parents’ and grandparents’ hard work. My goal is to make the
business sustainable for another 20 years,” shared Jennifer.
Operating out of a compact
500-square-meter office that includes a production area and
warehouse on the top floor, she exudes a hands-on demeanor.
Tradition à la mode: When
tradition meets fashion
Larone Crafts’ designs are
modern but remain true to Pinoy traditions by incorporating Tinalak
weaves and the woven fabric Inabel. Natural plant fibers such as
abaca, raffia, and seagrass sourced from all around the Philippines
add an indigenous charm to her products.
The results are timeless
accessories that buyers can keep in their wardrobes season after
season.
“The bags are meant to be
used all year round. We do not make items that are just for a
certain season to be thrown away the next. We manufacture them to
last.”
In the collection of
Larone Crafts’ handbags, the signature hand-embroidered clutch bags
are a particular hit with buyers.
Carrying on the export
mission
The agility of Larone
Crafts in staying abreast with technological advancements and design
trends has kept it exporting successfully over the years.
The company’s first
exports were made in 1984 to the USA. Back then, Jennifer was only
three years old.
“I can see how conducting
international business at a time when the Internet was not yet
existing must have been quite a challenge,” said Jennifer,
expressing her appreciation for the ease and speed that
technological advancement has brought about over the years.
In 2009, when Jennifer
joined the company, she continued to step up to evolving market
trends.
“Smaller niche brands were
coming into the field. Rather than large containers of orders with
thousands of pieces of the same style, orders of several styles and
colors in a few hundred pieces were preferred.”
In 2022, following the
pandemic, 3% of Larone’s customers were from the European Union (EU),
90% from the USA, and the rest a mix from other countries.
Going international with
help from the government
For a long time, the only
way to start an international business was through participation in
trade fairs, which is not an easy thing to do alone.
The company has been part
of the Manila FAME almost every year since the 1980s. Showing at
Maison et Objet, NY Now, and Ambiente over the last 10 years has
also been fruitful.
“We received support from
the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM),
the export promotion arm of the Philippine government’s Department
of Trade and Industry (DTI), to participate in international trade
shows in the EU and in the USA. Before the internet and emails, this
was the only way of gaining new overseas customers.”
Jennifer feels that her
company’s participation in these trade shows has been instrumental
in reaching customers, particularly in the EU. Trade shows boost
market research, linkages, design aesthetics, and competitiveness.
She emphasized that
CITEM’s support in terms of product design, booth design and
implementation, and pre-show marketing has been invaluable in
upgrading her business.
“These are all high costs
that would be difficult for our small business to absorb when
initially trying to enter into a new market.”
GSP+ for the EU
Jennifer sees many
benefits from the EU Generalized System of Preference Plus (GSP+).
“The EU GSP + makes our
products more competitive in the EU market by reducing the cost of
importing our goods into the country for our buyers. It improves
access to the 27 countries in the EU.”
Larone Crafts is already
exporting to Spain and the Netherlands, with samples sent recently
to Italy which are expected to generate more orders.
“The EU is an attractive
export market for our company because of the ease of doing business
with their bilingual teams, the market’s love for sustainable,
handmade, and natural products, and the favorable trade policies
such as the GSP+.”
Leaving no one behind
As Jennifer works towards
expanding her product assortment in home and lifestyle products, she
is cognizant of those who work for her.
Depending upon the volume
of orders, in any given season, she employs approximately 100
workers.
She not only retained
artisan families from her mother’s time, but also sources from small
businesses that employ women.
“We work with weavers and
artisans in their communities from all over the Philippines, giving
them a reliable livelihood and helping to preserve the region’s
traditional crafts.”
The ARISE Plus Philippines
project is enabling Philippine exporters to take advantage of
European Union (EU) market access and the trade privileges granted
under the Generalized System of Preference (GSP+). It supports the
overall EU-Philippines trade relationship and trade-related
policies.
ARISE Plus Philippines is
a project of the Government of the Philippines, with the Department
of Trade and Industry as lead partner together with the Department
of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Customs, the
Department of Science and Technology, as well as the private sector.
It is funded by the EU, with the International Trade Centre (ITC) as
the technical agency for the project.