No, forcing women into mandatory ROTC is not gender equality: GABRIELA to senator Bato dela Rosa

Press Release

August 14, 2023

QUEZON CITY – “Forcing young women to undergo mandatory ROTC is NOT gender equality. It just means we are now throwing both halves of the population into militarist, macho, and misogynistic education under ROTC”. This was the resounding statement today of Joms Salvador, the Vice-Chairperson of GABRIELA.

The woman leader’s message was issued as a response to Senator Bato dela Rosa, who defended the widely challenged mandatory ROTC bill in the Senate hearing, stating: “Sila (kababaihan) ang nagsisigaw ng gender equality…Gender inequality ‘yan kung ayaw nilang sumabay!” (They, the women, are the ones shouting for gender equality…that’s gender inequality if they don’t want to participate!)

“The case studies surrounding mandatory ROTC and its disproportionately harmful effects against female students is well-documented. We have seen plenty of cases of ROTC-facilitated intimidation, sexual harassment, rape, hazing, and many other forms of gendered violence against women and LGBTIQ students in the program. In what world is institutionalizing a program with such a horrific track record considered gender equality?” questioned Salvador.