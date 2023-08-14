No, forcing women into
mandatory ROTC is not gender equality: GABRIELA to senator Bato dela
Rosa
Press
Release
August 14, 2023
QUEZON CITY – “Forcing
young women to undergo mandatory ROTC is NOT gender equality. It just
means we are now throwing both halves of the population into militarist,
macho, and misogynistic education under ROTC”. This was the resounding
statement today of Joms Salvador, the Vice-Chairperson of GABRIELA.
The woman leader’s message was
issued as a response to Senator Bato dela Rosa, who defended the widely
challenged mandatory ROTC bill in the Senate hearing, stating: “Sila (kababaihan)
ang nagsisigaw ng gender equality…Gender inequality ‘yan kung ayaw
nilang sumabay!” (They, the women, are the ones shouting for gender
equality…that’s gender inequality if they don’t want to participate!)
“The case studies surrounding
mandatory ROTC and its disproportionately harmful effects against female
students is well-documented. We have seen plenty of cases of
ROTC-facilitated intimidation, sexual harassment, rape, hazing, and many
other forms of gendered violence against women and LGBTIQ students in
the program. In what world is institutionalizing a program with such a
horrific track record considered gender equality?” questioned Salvador.
“Instead of teaching women to
accept abuse and obey without question – precisely what ROTC instills –
let us teach our young girls the value of critical thinking, of speaking
out in the face of exploitation. Let us teach women patriotism, not
through blind submission to authority, but through conscious action
rooted in political education and understanding of Philippine history
and society. Instead of mandatory militarism through ROTC, it would be
far more productive to address the gaps in the Philippine education
system by strengthening learning on gender inclusivity, critical
thinking, human rights, history, and sovereignty,” concluded Salvador.