Marriage, divorce and
the gender issue
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
August 18, 2023
THAT part of the gospel
where Christ was asked about marriage and divorce and that also
talked a little about man being created man and woman (cfr. Mt
19,3-12) gives us an occasion to clarify certain points that have
become today’s hot button issues due to some ideological
controversies.
We cannot deny that these
days some ideologies are redefining things that are clearly set
forth by our Christian faith and that can be clearly validated by an
objective analysis of our human nature. One is that marriage can
only be between one man and one woman, and that it is exclusive and
is meant to be a lifetime commitment.
Why is that? It’s because
for marriage to be true marriage, true love should be involved, a
love that includes the use of the body and not just a spiritual love
that can and should be given to as many persons as possible.
It’s an exclusive kind of
love because once the body is given to another, it cannot be shared
with anybody else. And if true love animates it, then everything is
involved, and so there is a lifetime commitment involved.
Divorce is therefore a
no-no. What can happen instead is what is known as nullity of
marriage. That’s when it can be proven that the marriage was entered
into with some impediments. Thus, marriage should be entered into
with full knowledge of what it is and what it entails.
Marriage is also between a
man and a woman because it is meant mainly for procreation, and not
just enjoyment of some conveniences and pleasures, though these can
also be reasons why people marry.
Of course, they should
also realize that marriage has its own burdens for which they have
to be ready to bear. It is also meant to raise a family where
children are formed to be real persons and children of God as we are
all meant to be – a tall order, indeed, but which can be borne as
long as those concerned tackle this responsibility with God’s grace
and their all-out effort.
Regarding the gender
issue, it’s kind of funny that nowadays some people are finding it
difficult to define what a woman is and what pronoun to assign to
those who think they are women when biologically they are men.
Of course, given our human
condition that is always a work in progress, to be consistent to
one’s gender at birth requires some effort and work. Masculinity for
men and femininity for women have to be taught and learned, knowing
that given our human condition that is replete with weaknesses,
inconsistencies can easily take place.
There can be same-sex
attraction which can happen to anyone anytime, but if one is guided
properly by a good understanding of our human nature and of our
Christian faith, one would know what to do. It’s when one prefers to
be guided simply by his own feelings and estimation of things that
he or she or they can get into error.
Anyway, we all know that
our human condition in this life requires constant vigilance and
struggle precisely because of our human weakness and limitations.
But we should try our best to follow the objective guide provided by
natural law, moral law and the spiritual and supernatural law
provided by our Christian faith.
In any case, charity
should always prevail, especially in situations when we have to deal
with controversial issues. Our differences and conflicts should not
be reason to set aside charity. It’s precisely in situations like
these that charity should be best lived.