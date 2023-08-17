Farmer group in remote
Samar town gets nearly half a million assistance from DAR
|
The
Calanyugan Farmers Association (CFA) in Pagasanghan, Samar
receives from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) ₱465
thousand worth of farm equipment, farm inputs, piglets and
feeds for their livelihood activities.
By
SARAH ALVAREZ
August 17, 2023
PAGSANGHAN, Samar –
Some P465 thousand worth of assistance were formally turned over on
Monday, August 7 this year by the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR) Samar Provincial Office to an Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries
Organization (ARBO) in this town.
Program Beneficiaries
Development Division (PBDD) chief, Thelma Alfaro, led in the
turnover of common service facilities (CSFs), farm inputs, piglets
and feeds to the Calanyugan Farmers Association (CFA).
Alfaro disclosed that the
assistance provided to CFA included six piglets, starter feeds,
pellet feeds, vitamins, dewormer, cylindric automatic pig feeder,
seeds, vermicast, seedling tray, pruning shears, watering can, rake,
shovel, wheel barrow, farming boots, net mesh, white drum, water
pump, suction hose for water pump, discharge hose for water pump,
nylon twine, tire wire, knapsack sprayer, and grass cutter for the
ARBO’s livelihood activities.
She further disclosed that
the above-mentioned CSFs, farm inputs, piglets and feeds were funded
under the Sustainable Livelihood Support to Disaster Affected Areas
Project of the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support (CRFPS)
Program.
In response, CFA Chairman
Felipe Magbutay expressed gratitude, in behalf of the association,
to DAR Officials for the assistance extended to them.
According to him, these
will bring a positive impact to their organization.
Meanwhile, Alfaro stressed
to the members of the CFA that Provincial Agrarian Reform Program
Officer II (PARPO II) Alfonso Catorce and Magbutay will sign a trust
agreement stipulating both parties’ responsibilities.
In the said document,
according to Alfaro, the association is warned that if the farm
machineries and equipment are not utilized and maintained in good
condition within the next six months, DAR will pull them out and
transfer to another ARBO.
But, if the farm
machineries and equipment are used and well maintained, DAR will
execute a Deed of Donation to CFA, Alfaro added.
On the same occasion,
Alfaro, accompanied by Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO)
Julian Panoy, Development Facilitator (DF) Virgil Geradila and CRFPS
point person Irene Lazarra conducted an ocular inspection to the
CFA’s communal vegetable garden and piggery.