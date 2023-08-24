NMP nabs "Outstanding
e-NGAs User Entity Award"
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
August 24, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has earned the prestigious
"Outstanding e-NGAs User Entity Award" from the Government Financial
Management Innovators Circle (GFMIC, Inc.). This esteemed accolade
was presented during the Joint 14th Annual Convention and 2023
Membership Conference with the theme "Advocating Green and
Sustainable Public Financial Management Reforms,” held on 23 August
2023 at the Summit Ridge Tagaytay in Tagaytay City.
NMP's remarkable use of
the Electronic New Government Accounting System (e-NGAs) received
recognition for its commitment to transparency and the timely
submission of financial statements and other reports for FY 2022, as
mandated by the Commission on Audit (COA).
In her acceptance speech,
NMP OIC Executive Director Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan emphasized the
significance of NMP's financial transparency efforts. "This award
underscores our unwavering dedication to modern financial tools that
enhance transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in our
financial operations. We are committed to promoting green and
sustainable financial management practices for the betterment of our
institution and the stakeholders we serve," she remarked.
The event celebrated NMP's
excellence in financial management and its contribution to broader
government financial management reforms with a focus on green and
sustainable practices. By leveraging e-NGAs, NMP has not only
improved the efficiency of its financial processes but has also set
a benchmark for transparent and accountable financial practices for
the public.
The ceremony was also
attended by NMP Accountant, Ms. Jessa Kelly M. Padilla, and NMP
Computer Programmer II, Mr. Daniel Jarydd S. Cinco.
NMP expresses its
gratitude to GFMIC, Inc. for this prestigious recognition and
reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of
financial management and transparency.