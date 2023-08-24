NMP nabs "Outstanding e-NGAs User Entity Award"

By National Maritime Polytechnic

August 24, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has earned the prestigious "Outstanding e-NGAs User Entity Award" from the Government Financial Management Innovators Circle (GFMIC, Inc.). This esteemed accolade was presented during the Joint 14th Annual Convention and 2023 Membership Conference with the theme "Advocating Green and Sustainable Public Financial Management Reforms,” held on 23 August 2023 at the Summit Ridge Tagaytay in Tagaytay City.

NMP's remarkable use of the Electronic New Government Accounting System (e-NGAs) received recognition for its commitment to transparency and the timely submission of financial statements and other reports for FY 2022, as mandated by the Commission on Audit (COA).

In her acceptance speech, NMP OIC Executive Director Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan emphasized the significance of NMP's financial transparency efforts. "This award underscores our unwavering dedication to modern financial tools that enhance transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in our financial operations. We are committed to promoting green and sustainable financial management practices for the betterment of our institution and the stakeholders we serve," she remarked.

The event celebrated NMP's excellence in financial management and its contribution to broader government financial management reforms with a focus on green and sustainable practices. By leveraging e-NGAs, NMP has not only improved the efficiency of its financial processes but has also set a benchmark for transparent and accountable financial practices for the public.

The ceremony was also attended by NMP Accountant, Ms. Jessa Kelly M. Padilla, and NMP Computer Programmer II, Mr. Daniel Jarydd S. Cinco.