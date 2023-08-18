RPOC-EV holds third quarter meeting at Batasang Pambansa

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 18, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The Regional Peace and Order Council Eastern Visayas (RPOC-EV) body provided an overview of the current state of the region's peace and order during its third quarter meeting on August 15, 2023 held at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

The meeting was attended by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, RPOC-EV Chairperson, and Tacloban City Mayor Alfred S. Romualdez, including Maj. Gen. Camilo Ligayo, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division (8ID), Philippine Army.

During the meeting, RPOC Chair Romualdez took the opportunity to share his firsthand observations after visiting the insurgency-affected areas in Samar Island. His insightful report shed light on the challenges faced by the region and provided valuable input for the discussions on Insurgency Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) and Peace and Order situations.

Also discussed during the meeting were the targets for the Support to the Barangay Development Program (SBDP) for FY 2024, Criminality and Peace and Order situations in Region 8, and other important topics. These discussions further emphasized the council's commitment to address pressing regional concerns and fostering development.

During his remarks, Speaker Romualdez expressed his commitment in resolving shared concerns in the region, emphasizing the importance of addressing criminality and maintaining peace and order. He acknowledged the need to tackle the underlying issues contributing to insurgency, recognizing that insights gained from these discussions would help shape future policies and decisions.

The meeting was also attended by Local Government Officials, including the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Region 8, headed by Regional Director Arnel M. Agabe, PBGEN Vincent S. Calanoga of the Police Regional Office 8, and Assistant Regional Director Alex M. Tablate of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).