RPOC-EV holds third
quarter meeting at Batasang Pambansa
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 18, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The Regional Peace and Order Council Eastern
Visayas (RPOC-EV) body provided an overview of the current state of
the region's peace and order during its third quarter meeting on
August 15, 2023 held at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.
The meeting was attended
by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, RPOC-EV Chairperson, and Tacloban
City Mayor Alfred S. Romualdez, including Maj. Gen. Camilo Ligayo,
Commander of the 8th Infantry Division (8ID), Philippine Army.
During the meeting, RPOC
Chair Romualdez took the opportunity to share his firsthand
observations after visiting the insurgency-affected areas in Samar
Island. His insightful report shed light on the challenges faced by
the region and provided valuable input for the discussions on
Insurgency Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) and
Peace and Order situations.
Also discussed during the
meeting were the targets for the Support to the Barangay Development
Program (SBDP) for FY 2024, Criminality and Peace and Order
situations in Region 8, and other important topics. These
discussions further emphasized the council's commitment to address
pressing regional concerns and fostering development.
During his remarks,
Speaker Romualdez expressed his commitment in resolving shared
concerns in the region, emphasizing the importance of addressing
criminality and maintaining peace and order. He acknowledged the
need to tackle the underlying issues contributing to insurgency,
recognizing that insights gained from these discussions would help
shape future policies and decisions.
The meeting was also
attended by Local Government Officials, including the Department of
the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Region 8, headed by
Regional Director Arnel M. Agabe, PBGEN Vincent S. Calanoga of the
Police Regional Office 8, and Assistant Regional Director Alex M.
Tablate of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
The presence of these
officials and other local representatives underscored the
collaborative decision-making process and the collective
determination to achieve a future of peace and prosperity for the
region.